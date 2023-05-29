OKX Publishes Seventh Monthly Proof of Reserves, Showing USD$10 Billion in BTC, ETH and USDT

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today published its seventh monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) showing USD$10 billion in BTC, ETH and USDT.

The newest PoR, which also includes coverage of 19 other widely used digital assets, demonstrates OKX's commitment to using trustless 'future tools' to show transparency and build trust within the crypto community.

The other assets covered by OKX's PoR are: USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DASH, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX and UNI.

Since the introduction of Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (zk-STARK) technology in April 2023, users have been able to independently verify OKX's solvency by confirming that user assets are fully backed by OKX reserves. Zero-knowledge technology also safeguards privacy by keeping account balances of other parties private.

OKX's current reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 103%

ETH: 103%

USDT: 103%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Since late 2022, OKX has set the highest industry standards for security and transparency via Proof of Reserves. Our pledge to users is to further improve our PoR system and streamline our use of zero-knowledge technology. We see PoR as a dynamic process that is an absolute imperative to earn and maintain the trust of our users in the long run."

OKX has published over 180,000 addresses for its Merkle Tree PoR program, and will continue to use these addresses to allow the public to view asset flows. OKX also will continue to publish its PoR on a monthly basis. Users can view the latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify OKX's solvency here.

