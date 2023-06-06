BuzzRx® Announces 4 Million Meal Milestone with Food Bank Partners

Prescription Discount Card Donates Nearly $1 Million Across 16 Regional Food Banks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx, the leading provider of free prescription discount cards benefitting nonprofits year-round, announced that its charitable program with 16 Food Banks has donated nearly $1 million, equaling over 4 million meals since its inception. Every time someone saves money using a card benefitting one of its Food Bank partners, BuzzRx makes a donation at no cost to the cardholder. The programs with the most meals donated include Houston Food Bank , Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma , and Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) .

BuzzRx is a free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits year-round.

BuzzRx and its Food Bank partners are aligned in their missions to help make people healthier by combating food insecurity and prescription non-compliance. In America, 1 in 10 people struggle with hunger, and 3 in 10 people reported not taking their medications as prescribed because of cost. The BuzzRx card benefiting Food Banks addresses these issues head-on by helping put nutritious food on the table for working families, seniors, and children and medicine in people's cabinets.

Libby Ann Saenz, Food Bank RGV CEO, shared, "I'm absolutely thrilled to celebrate BuzzRx's incredible milestone of providing 4 million meals. Since our partnership began in 2011, their dedication to our hunger-fighting mission has been truly amazing. The Prescription Card program has been a real win-win for our Food Bank, especially for our clients who often lack sufficient insurance coverage. Thanks to this partnership, we've been able to provide over 1.3 million meals to our community in the last 12 years and support their overall well-being. Together with BuzzRx, we are making a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger."

Matt Herfield, BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO, said, "This milestone is especially important to raise awareness of the widespread hunger epidemic in our own backyards. With SNAP benefits being cut, the community Food Banks are stretched thin and need support more than ever. It's unacceptable that 1 in 7 children go to bed hungry in the U.S., and BuzzRx is committed to supporting the fight against hunger."

The pre-activated card can be used by anyone, insured or uninsured, Food Bank client or not, and is accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders or app users can present the savings card or coupon at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription to save up to 80%. To look up prescription discounts by zip code and learn more about BuzzRx and their Food Bank partners, please visit Buzzrx.com/food-banks .

About BuzzRx:

Founded in 2010 as BuzzRx, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and sixteen regional Food Banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

