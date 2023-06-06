Fast-Growing College Access Nonprofit Taps Education Equity Champion as President and CEO

Matriculate president Craig Robinson appointed chief executive; organization's unique near-peer advising approach is proven to increase access to best-fit colleges

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matriculate, a national nonprofit that empowers high-achieving students from low-income communities to attend colleges where they will thrive, today announced the appointment of Craig Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Robinson, who joined the organization as its president in late 2022, will lead the continued growth and expansion of Matriculate's near-peer advising model, which to date has supported more than 11,000 high school students on their journey to college.

"Higher education remains the most powerful pathway to economic mobility, which is why it's so important that we identify and expand models like Matriculate's that are proven to close the college access gap for students from under-resourced communities," said Greg Spivy, Chair of Matriculate's Board. "Craig's deep experience at the helm of the country's most forward-thinking college access organizations, coupled with his commitment to inclusive and compassionate leadership, make him uniquely suited to take Matriculate into the future."

Prior to joining Matriculate as president, Robinson spent more than two decades in leadership roles at organizations helping students navigate the path to and through college. He previously served as CEO of the national nonprofit College Possible, as well as chief program officer at College Advising Corps and vice president of programs at A Better Chance. For nearly a decade, he was the national director of KIPP Through College (now KIPP Forward), which has helped 20,000 high school graduates navigate the academic, social, and financial challenges of applying to and attending college.

"What has always excited me about Matriculate's approach is the way it brings together rigorous research with a deeply empathetic understanding of the kinds of support and guidance that best equip students to thrive," said Robinson. "It's been a privilege to meet and learn from the Matriculate team over the past year, and I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help them — and our community of fellows and advisors around the country — continue to build upon a model that has already shown so much promise."

As Robinson enters this new role, Matriculate's founding CEO Madeline Kerner will remain on the team as a Senior Advisor for the coming months. Kerner, who co-founded Matriculate in 2014, has overseen its growth and partnership efforts and will bring that expertise to bear on supporting this new chapter for the organization.

"Craig is a visionary and a thought leader who cares deeply about access and opportunity and will lead Matriculate into an exciting new chapter," said Kerner. "When we began this journey nearly a decade ago, we believed in the potential of Matriculate's model and approach, but could never have imagined how rewarding it would be to see that vision realized. As we reach a new stage as an organization, I'm excited to pass the torch to such an inspiring successor — and to continue supporting the organization's progress as we build on our growth and success."

Matriculate matches high-achieving high school students in low-income communities with trained undergraduate student advisors at the country's top colleges and universities to provide hands-on, personalized coaching throughout the application and enrollment process. Recent research from the University of Virginia found that students who participate in Matriculate's advising programs are nearly 25 percent more likely to attend one of the most selective colleges or universities in the country than those who received no support.

About Matriculate

Matriculate is a national nonprofit working to ensure the nation's talented, diverse, and low-income students attend colleges where they will thrive. Using technology, Matriculate connects high-achieving, low-income high school students with highly trained virtual undergraduate advisors from top colleges. This year, nearly 2,000 diverse and committed undergraduates are training for over 40 hours to support 6,500+ high school students from across the country. By building a community of young people empowering one another, Matriculate generates economic opportunity and social mobility for our future leaders in towns and cities from coast to coast.

