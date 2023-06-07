BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BendPak, Inc., a leading manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products, has purchased a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, Calif. The 22,256-square-foot administrative building, built in 2012 for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, is situated on 12 acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, just west of Los Angeles. BendPak expects to move from its current Santa Paula, Calif., offices by the end of the summer.

BendPak grows again, adding third U.S. campus with new LEED Platinum certified HQ in Agoura Hills, California .

The award-winning building is modern, environmentally sensitive, and energy-efficient. It earned LEED Platinum® certification, the highest level available for sustainable buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council.

"We are thrilled to own this landmark property," says Don Henthorn, BendPak founder and chairman emeritus. "Our business is booming, and we've simply outgrown our current space. We believe this location will enhance our ability to serve our customers, while also providing our team with an uplifting and energizing work environment."

This is the latest in a series of recent BendPak real estate expansions. In 2020, the company completed a 50,000-square-foot addition to its Santa Paula distribution and manufacturing center and opened a new 100,000-square-foot distribution and administrative building in Alabama. Earlier this month, BendPak announced completion of a new 90,000-square-foot building on the Alabama campus. Operations at these facilities will continue. The new headquarters will be home to client and customer service, engineering, product development, marketing, information technology, human resources, accounting, and management.

BendPak's new center of operations offers lots of natural light and stunning mountain views, providing a serene atmosphere to inspire creativity and foster productivity. Designed to help promote innovation and constructive thought among employees, it features Zen-like elements including a stunning waterfall, babbling brook, and peaceful koi pond, along with abundant outside relaxation and meeting spaces.

"Our new global command center will enable us to provide a healthier, more comfortable and supportive work environment to help our employees thrive personally and professionally," says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter in our company's history and invite our clients and partners to visit us and experience the peaceful and inspiring environment for themselves."

Designed by ZGF, an architectural firm and global leader in sustainable and regenerative design, the building sets a regional precedent for environmental stewardship. Noteworthy sustainable design elements include extensive water conservation systems, a green roof, solar thermal heating and passive cooling systems, drought-tolerant native plants, and an active shading system.

The net-zero energy building harnesses the power of the sun to generate all the power it needs through the array of solar photovoltaic panels covering its parking canopy. This feature also highlights BendPak's commitment to sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

"Our new headquarters is not just a physical space, it's a reflection of our company culture and values," says Rudy Diaz, chief operating officer. "With three strategic campus locations across the United States, we'll be even better positioned to provide our customers with the highest-quality products and services, while also increasing our capacity for further growth and innovation."

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Learn more at bendpak.com/company/about/global-headquarters/ or call (805) 933-9970.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak, Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, Dannmar® and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

