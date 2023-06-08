Golden Section invests in VanHack, a Global Talent Marketplace That Helps Companies Find the Best Tech Talent Wherever They Are Located

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section recently closed on a $4.5M investment in VanHack, a software company dedicated to connecting international tech talent with top employers in Canada and Europe. VanHack's platform helps bridge the gap between companies and senior technical professionals by providing a comprehensive software solution that facilitates efficient hiring through proprietary AI matching, personalized career coaching, salary trend insights, and training resources.

Golden Section is a Houston based venture capital fund that invests in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. Golden Section partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. (PRNewswire)

With over 400,000 members from more than 100 countries, the company is the leading marketplace for global tech talent.

VanHack has successfully bootstrapped its way to establishing a strong product-market fit in the global tech hiring space. With over 400,000 members from more than 100 countries, the company has positioned itself as the leading marketplace for global tech talent. The platform offers employers the opportunity to reduce hiring costs by an average of 30%, outsource global mobility, and discover top talent through proprietary AI matching algorithms. Furthermore, the Online Recruitment Technology Market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, driven by robust momentum evidenced by a 15.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Given their innovative platform, growing traction, and capital-efficient operational structure, we firmly believe that VanHack is well poised to spearhead the growth of the international tech hiring market.

While the platform provides employers with access to strong international tech talent, VanHack's mission is to create a borderless world by empowering tech talent worldwide to improve their soft skills and achieve their goal of getting hired abroad or remote. The team has built a reputation as a trusted partner for both job seekers and employers by facilitating a market for international hiring and global relocation of technical talent. The company's innovative approach to talent acquisition has been recognized by industry experts and featured in prominent media outlets.

We will work closely with founder and CEO, Ilya Brotzky, to expand the company's global presence. We share the team's vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable job market, and we are excited to contribute to their mission of connecting skilled individuals with opportunities worldwide. VanHack offers employers a significant return on investment by reducing hiring costs, while simultaneously improving the lives of job seekers by matching their skills with fulfilling career prospects. With its robust technical infrastructure, streamlined operational structure, and evident product-market fit demonstrated by the continuous growth of employers and members on the platform, we see tremendous upside for the company and its customers. As they strengthen their already efficient sales and marketing initiatives, we anticipate remarkable growth ahead.

Whether you're a tech professional looking to advance your career or a company seeking top talent, Vanhack's platform offers a unique and innovative solution to help companies find international talent and help job seekers achieve their career goals. We look forward to partnering with VanHack and supporting its continued success.

