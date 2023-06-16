Statement by Dan Webb and Lanny Davis, attorneys for Dmytro Firtash

Vienna Court rules on full review of case against Dmytro Firtash

Dmytro Firtash's extradition suspended, court case sent to first instance

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We applaud the June 16, 2023, decision of the Vienna High Land Court to recognize the need for a new review, based on new evidence and additional legal considerations and to cancel the previous decision to extradite. We hope that the US authorities will reevaluate the strength of the case brought against Mr. Firtash 10 years ago, which never had any factual basis. Justice was served in Vienna. Now we hope justice can be served in the US.

Today, on June 16, 2023, the Vienna High Land Court decided to review the extradition case of Dmytro Firtash and return the case for consideration in the court of first instance. Thus, the Vienna Land Court in criminal cases will reconsider the admissibility of extradition, taking into account new evidence and facts provided by the parties in the case.

"The decision of the District Court of Vienna of February 2017 (on the extradition of Dmytro Firtash – approx.) is cancelled," the court said in a press release.

