America's Group expands national footprint with acquisition of DAA Las Vegas

CARMEL, Ind. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Group (the "Company"), a leading nationwide vehicle auction and remarketing company, announced today that it has acquired DAA Las Vegas, a full-service auction provider. With the addition of DAA Las Vegas, America's Group now operates 38 auctions in 19 states, including digital and mobile sales platforms.

DAA Las Vegas, which opened its doors in 2014 and was purchased by the McConkey Auction Group in 2020, is located on 17 acres and offers customers a 6-lane arena, reconditioning facility and mechanical services. It has a dealer consignment and fleet/lease sales each Wednesday at 10:00 AM. The acquisition of DAA Las Vegas reinforces America's Group's position as one of the leading providers of auction and remarketing services in the United States.

"We are excited to welcome DAA Las Vegas to the America's family," said Chuck Tapp, Chief Executive Officer of America's Group. "This acquisition expands our presence in a region of the country experiencing significant growth and reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality service and operational execution for our dealers and institutional customers."

With the acquisition of DAA Las Vegas, America's Group continues its strategic focus on expanding its national footprint and service offerings by acquiring high-quality independent auctions led by strong operating management.

Bob McConkey, owner of McConkey Auto Group added, "We know and respect the team at America's. As MAG refocuses its efforts exclusively into the Pacific Northwest market, we know the DAA Las Vegas team will be in good hands as part of the emerging America's Group."

America's Group operates in a highly competitive industry, and the Company's success is a result of its commitment to innovation, customer service, and operational excellence. With the acquisition of DAA Las Vegas, America's Group believes it is well-positioned to continue its growth and expansion into new markets.

About America's Group

America's Group ("AAA" or the "Company") is comprised of America's Auto Auction and AXLE Funding, leading nationwide vehicle auction / remarketing and floorplan finance companies. America's Auto Auction is a full-service used-vehicle auction services provider that facilitates the wholesale remarketing of used vehicles for B2B customers, delivering a critical liquidity function to enable the used car sales ecosystem. Based in Carmel, IN, America's Auto Auction facilitates the selling and buying of used vehicles at physical auction sites across 19 states as well as on digital platforms. The Company's daily mission is simple and straightforward: to provide high quality service and operational execution for dealers and institutional customers.

