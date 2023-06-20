CPKC launches carbon emissions calculator for its combined network

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today launched an updated carbon emissions calculator for its combined rail network in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

This innovative web-based tool is designed to give customers greater insight into the carbon footprint of CPKC's transportation services by allowing users to estimate the potential greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions they may achieve using CPKC's rail services compared to long-haul trucking alternatives.

"This calculator supports our customers across North America in making informed decisions on freight transportation options consistent with their own climate-related strategies and that benefit the environment," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "CPKC believes meaningful climate action includes collaboration, partnerships and engagement with our customers and other stakeholders. Updating our carbon calculator to cover our full combined network allows our customers to be engaged in CPKC's sustainability journey from the start."

Expanding on the individual former Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern carbon emissions calculators, the updated version of the tool incorporates customer-specific shipping details to calculate routes across CPKC's rail network and commodity-specific GHG emissions. The calculator also provides information on highway safety and other public benefits of shipping with CPKC's freight rail services.

The carbon emissions calculator is available online through CPKC's website.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

