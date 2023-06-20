HAI Group Selects OneShield Enterprise's Full-Suite Insurance Platform to Deliver Digital Transformation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading enterprise and cloud-based solutions provider for fast-growing and established insurers, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with HAI Group. HAI Group, the nation's leading member-owned property-casualty insurance company for the affordable housing industry, has chosen OneShield's cutting-edge Enterprise 7.0 platform to revolutionize its business operations.

"Our partnership with OneShield has offered a clear path to our complex technology transformation," stated Troy LePage, HAI Group's Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "OneShield Enterprise provides us with commercial lines experience, prebuilt insurance processes, as well as reusable workflows and use cases that are critical to our transformative journey. Their partnership approach, deep insurance expertise, and in-house consulting services have all proved extremely beneficial." (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group operates in 48 states and the District of Columbia, offering a range of commercial insurance products. Recognizing the need for transformative change, HAI Group's executive team embarked on an extensive search for the ideal platform to optimize their business operations and handle the complexities of their policyholder accounts. OneShield Enterprise's platform emerged as HAI Group's top choice, offering robust insurance capabilities, extensive experience with AAIS products, and proficiency in managing large schedules.

OneShield Enterprise offers a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, delivering a unified platform for all lines of business and deployment options. Its highly configurable nature empowers clients to prepare for future needs with minimal limitations. At the same time, the seamless upgrade path ensures continuous service enhancements, eliminating the burden of large-scale upgrade costs.

"We are thrilled to join forces with HAI Group in their pursuit of digital transformation," announced Cameron Parker, Chief Executive Officer of OneShield. "Our full Enterprise Suite offers the comprehensive capabilities and advanced technology that HAI Group sought to elevate their operations, enhance customer experience, and drive substantial growth. We eagerly anticipate a successful partnership with HAI Group and the remarkable results we will achieve together."

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For 30+ years, we've delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and move housing strategies forward. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group is recognized as a Top Workplace by Hearst Connecticut Media Group (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023). All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of Housing Authority Risk Retention Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Certain property and casualty coverage may be provided by a risk retention group or a surplus lines insurer or by a third party. Risk-retention groups and surplus lines insurers do not participate in state guaranty funds and their insureds are not protected by such funds.

For a complete list of HAI Group® companies and to learn more about HAI Group®, visit www.haigroup.com.

