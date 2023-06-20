Inspired Spine SurgCenter: Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Facility and Launch of Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Program

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine SurgCenter is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Burnsville, MN. Located at 1601 Hwy 13 E, Burnsville, MN 55337, the new center represents a significant milestone in advanced surgical care. Alongside the grand opening, Inspired Spine SurgCenter is proud to introduce its groundbreaking AI program, revolutionizing patient care and streamlining critical operations.

As a specialized facility, Inspired Spine SurgCenter is dedicated to offering minimally invasive spinal surgeries, prioritizing patient comfort and optimizing recovery time. The new facility boasts cutting-edge equipment, including high-definition imaging systems and advanced anesthesia and monitoring technology, ensuring the highest level of precision and safety during procedures. Patient-centric design elements create a serene and welcoming environment for individuals to receive exceptional care.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil our new facility, which will enable us to deliver the utmost quality care in an advanced and comfortable setting," stated Dr. Hamid Abbasi, founder of Inspired Spine SurgCenter. "Our team of experts is committed to providing personalized care and the most innovative treatments, and we are confident that our new facility will enable us to continue doing so."

Coinciding with the grand opening of the SurgCenter, Inspired Spine is introducing its revolutionary AI program, pushing the boundaries of healthcare technology. "This cutting-edge program encompasses various functionalities, including call center support, clinical scribing, and prior authorization management. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the AI program aims to optimize operational efficiency and enhance the patient experience," explained Misha Ye, Chief AI Officer of Inspired Spine.

Amanda Armagost elaborated on the groundbreaking AI program: "Our new AI program is a game-changer, as it significantly streamlines critical processes and empowers our dedicated team to deliver top-notch care. From call center assistance to clinical scribing and prior authorization management, our AI program is at the forefront of innovation, transforming the way we provide comprehensive care."

The grand opening event will be held on June 23rd, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. Community members are cordially invited to attend, explore the state-of-the-art facility, and meet the highly skilled team of surgeons, nurses, and support staff who are dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients. There will also be an online podcast at 2:00 PM which is open to the public by following the below link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82628681817?pwd=ZE5YS1dIZnpNZUVPT2tRelBnd2I1QT09 featuring advanced Inspired Spine procedures (OLLIF, and SI Joint Fusion with Trident technology), introduction of new advanced Inspired Spine Instrumentation, and ISLife Artificial Intelligence System.

About Inspired Spine SurgCenter: Inspired Spine SurgCenter, located in Burnsville, Minnesota, is a specialized surgical center committed to providing minimally invasive spinal surgeries that reduce pain and expedite recovery. Founded by Dr. Hamid Abbasi, the center's mission is to deliver the highest quality care using advanced technology and techniques. To learn more about Inspired Spine SurgCenter and its services, please visit issurgcenter.com .

Media contact

Mike Hanson

mhanson@inspiredspine.org

