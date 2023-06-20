Jackery Showcases Latest Portable Power Solutions and Announces Partnership with WWF at Outdoor Retailer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, recently showcased its latest products at the 2023 Outdoor Retailer show in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 19 to 21. Outdoor Retailer is the world's leading business-to-business outdoor sports show where industry brands, retailers, reps, designers, suppliers, and leaders gather.

Jackery's interactive booth, spanning over 110 square meters, featured a range of portable power products and eco-friendly exhibits including the new Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus, as well as a variety of other classic products and new concepts. Jackery welcomed individual visitors, suppliers, and media to the booth for a hands-on experience of the innovative products. Outdoor influencer Kyle Goes Off also joined Jackery for an Instagram live session to showcase the versatile user scenarios of the newly-launched Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus.

At the event, Jackery announced a formal partnership with WWF, reinforcing its mission of bringing green energy to all. Together with the latest achievements in product and concept, the lasting commitment to sustainability as well left attendees in awe of Jackery's visionary offerings.

The Future of Portable Power: Jackery's Latest Innovations Unveiled at Outdoor Retailer

Jackery's latest Solar Generator 2000 Plus is designed to meet extended off-grid power needs. With six powerful Jackery SolarSaga 200 solar panels, it can output up to 3,000W, which can be doubled to 6,000W with two devices combined. Moreover, the patented intelligent ChargeShield system/STEP CHARGE fast charging technology allows the device to be charged from 0% to 100% in two hours via wall charging or solar charging.

With uninterrupted power for extended periods of time, the Jackery SG 2000 Plus is ideal for camping in the great outdoors or dealing with an emergency-related power outage. In the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, or wildfires, the device can provide power to keep critical systems like medical equipment, communications devices, and food storage running.

Jackery Powers Up for a Sustainable Future with Official WWF Partnership

At the event, Jackery announced its partnership with WWF via video, reinforcing its mission of providing green energy solutions to the world and empowering global actions to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions. Noelle Guernsey, senior specialist for World Wildlife Funds, said: "Through collaboration with technology companies, we aim to utilize innovative solutions like portable solar power to protect endangered species, while minimizing harm to wildlife and the planet. This partnership will enhance ferret detection and conservation efforts, addressing complex challenges and promoting a sustainable future for wildlife and our environment.".

Jackery is also driven by a deep commitment to social responsibility. Jackery has donated hundreds of solar generators to hospitals and charity organizations in areas affected by natural disasters. Recent donations have supported rebuilding and recovery efforts in Mayfield-Graves County in Kentucky and areas in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Today, Jackery continues to work with medical organizations and front-line workers by providing them with solar energy solutions tailored to their needs.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, expanding its footprint from the US to Europe , Japan , and China . Its products are consistently the Best Sellers on Amazon, and it has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received over 50 prestigious international design awards.

