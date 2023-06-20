SupplyHouse.com CEO Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 New York Award Winner

The third time proves to be the charm for SupplyHouse.com CEO, Josh Meyerowitz

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young, LLP (EY US) has announced Josh Meyerowitz, CEO of SupplyHouse.com, a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

An independent panel of judges selected Josh based on his demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Meyerowitz is the CEO and Founder of SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies. Under his leadership, SupplyHouse has prioritized a people-first culture that places a heavy emphasis on building a dynamic and tightly knit internal culture, and not far behind that is the company's continued focus on creating great experiences for its customers whether in-person or online. The team's mission is simply to provide excellent service to every customer they serve.

SupplyHouse has continued to experience financial growth this year despite a slowing economy and has grown by six times since Meyerowitz first applied for this honor in 2016. Meyerowitz attributes the win to an amazing SupplyHouse team and the partnership of long-time business partner, friend, and SupplyHouse COO, Nando Cunha whose leadership has been vital to the company's success since joining in 2005.

In response to this honor, Meyerowitz says, "I have so much gratitude for all the people that have helped me along the way. These include mentors, my family, my business partner, Nando, and the Amazing SupplyHouse team! This would not be possible without the support and effort of so many people."

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program supports trade professionals with exclusive time- and money-saving benefits. Free membership includes free shipping, lower prices, and access to a dedicated phone line.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

SupplyHouse team members during a visit to the New Jersey Fulfillment Center. (PRNewswire)

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service (PRNewswire)

