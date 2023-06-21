Cognizant is Partnering with Accuray to Accelerate Corporate Transformation and Drive Operational Efficiency in Their Radiation Therapy Business

Partnership Will Support Accuray with SAP S/4HANA Implementation

TEANECK, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it is partnering with Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) to support the company's deployment of SAP S/4HANA to obtain better data and analytics, and achieve greater business efficiencies. Accuray develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for the precise, personalized treatment of cancer and certain neurologic conditions. As part of a global agreement, Cognizant is providing planning, design, implementation, change management, and program management for sales, procurement, manufacturing, distribution, installation, and service processes supported by SAP S/4HANA.

The medical technology industry faces pressure to streamline processes and reduce costs while continuing to innovate and introduce new products to market more quickly. Cognizant is working with Accuray to augment its infrastructure with the resources necessary for success.

"Cognizant is a trusted partner whose assistance will help us efficiently and effectively deploy SAP across our global organization. The new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system will provide a platform to streamline and optimize business processes by making available real-time intelligence and insights to inform our decision making. Our team will have the resources needed to become nimbler in the way we operate, ultimately enabling us to enhance our support of the medical professionals involved in patient care," said GS JHA, Global Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Accuray.

"Cognizant is dedicated to partnering with healthcare technology companies focused on the development of lifesaving products," said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas. "We're honored Accuray, a global leader in high-tech, targeted cancer treatment, has chosen Cognizant to help drive operational changes that will enable them to more efficiently develop, deliver and service radiotherapy solutions used worldwide to improve patient care."

