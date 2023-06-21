EGGLIFE EGG WHITE WRAPS NAMED WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST SNACK AWARDS

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc. announced today that egglife® everything bagel and egglife sweet cinnamon egg white wraps were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Snack Awards. Select winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2023.

Egglife Foods announced two egg white wrap flavors were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Snack Awards.

Both egglife flavors were recognized in the Protein-Packed Snack category. The everything bagel wraps are a mouth-watering mixture of garlic, onion, poppy seed, hemp seed, and sea salt. The sweet cinnamon wraps have notes of cinnamon and vanilla and are naturally sweetened with monk fruit to help consumers reimagine their favorite desserts.

"Good Housekeeping has been a credible and leading force in the food industry for decades and it's an honor to be recognized by this prestigious award program," said Andrea Schwenk, Chief Marketing Officer of Egglife Foods. "It's extremely gratifying to know that the testers personally enjoyed sampling our egg white wraps and recommend what we believe to be The Perfect Wrap® to readers."

Each egglife egg white wrap is made with two egg whites, packed with protein (5+ grams), low-carb (less than 1 gram) and have 35 calories or less. egglife wraps fit a variety of dietary need states, including gluten-free, diabetic, vegetarian, keto, and Whole30 lifestyles. egglife wraps are made using a patented technology that converts egg whites into a protein packed tortilla-style wrap, free of sugar, fat and gluten.

The company's products are available in over 11,500 retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains like Aldi, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. Found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, typically near the eggs, cheese, hummus or refrigerated tortillas and breads, egglife egg white wraps come in five unique flavors: original, everything bagel, southwest, italian, and sweet cinnamon. To order egglife online, explore 150+ recipes, or learn more about Egglife Foods' mission, visit egglifefoods.com.

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar, fat, and gluten. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a better-for-you wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, gluten-free, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in five flavors – original, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

