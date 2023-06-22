Converging Technological Excellence and Artistic Brilliance, LG SIGNATURE OLED M Showcased at Special Exhibition Zone

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is bridging the worlds of art and technology with its ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, by sponsoring a remarkable ballet performance of 'Swan Lake,' choreographed by the esteemed French ballet master Angelin Preljocaj, at the LG Arts Center SEOUL in South Korea from June 22 to 25. This sponsorship signifies the second occasion where LG SIGNATURE has supported performances at this venue, following its patronage of 'He Who Falls' by Yoann Bourgeois in November 2022.

LG HOSTS SWAN LAKE PERFORMANCE EXPANDING ENGAGEMENT WITH ARTS AND CULTURE SCENE(1) (PRNewswire)

A renowned master of modern ballet, Angelin Preljocaj is considered one of the most important contemporary choreographers since the 20th century. After a gap of 4 years since Ballet Preljocaj toured Korea with 'La Fresque,' he makes his long-awaited return to Korea. Inspired by the creative vision and imagination that Marius Petipa instilled in 'Swan Lake,' Angelin Preljocaj intertwines his own inventive genius to give birth to yet another extraordinary work. One of the highlights of the performance is the captivating group dance sequences, where 25 ensemble dancers gracefully portray the image of wild swans gliding across a lake.

In addition to the captivating performance of 'Swan Lake,' attendees at LG Arts Center SEOUL will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the LG SIGNATURE exhibition zone, strategically located at the entrance of the LG SIGNATURE Hall. Carefully curated to align with the enchanting concept of 'Swan Lake,' these spaces offer a distinctive experience that extends the emotional impact of the performance beyond the confines of the theater.

Creating a backdrop reminiscent of a dark lake, the exhibition zone showcases the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world's first and largest OLED TV. This remarkable display evokes visions of swans elegantly gliding across the water's surface through the use of its wireless solution. Adding to the captivating TV, a separate Zero Connect Box, responsible for wirelessly transmitting video and audio signals to LG's cinematic screen, located beside the screen on a swan sculpture adds an artistic touch to the exhibition. In the OLED M special exhibition zone, the wall panels extending on both sides showcase the journey of innovation in LG OLED TVs over the past 10 years. It also introduces the brand philosophy of LG SIGNATURE, which upholds the "Art of Essence," and the brand theme "LIVE BEYOND," emphasizing the experience of life becoming art.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M is set to make its official debut in the second half of the year. Educating and showcasing the premium value of LG SIGNATURE to customers visiting LG Arts Center SEOUL, LG's dedicated exhibition and photo zones – open to the public until July 22 – aim to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience that highlights the unique features and exceptional quality of LG SIGNATURE products.

Continuously promoting its cultural and artistic endeavors as a way to communicate its blend of artistic values and innovative technology, LG SIGNATURE is the official partner of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the United Kingdom, the American Ballet Theatre in the United States and La Scala opera house in Italy.

"We take great pride in the fact that LG Electronics has once again signed a title sponsorship this year, further solidifying our commitment to the arts and culture scene," said Lee Jeong -seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "With the LG SIGNATURE OLED M exhibition zone, we have created a convergence of technological excellence and artistic brilliance aiming to provide audiences with an immersive firsthand experience of the exceptional LG SIGNATURE OLED M, meticulously crafted with our finest technology."

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

LG HOSTS SWAN LAKE PERFORMANCE EXPANDING ENGAGEMENT WITH ARTS AND CULTURE SCENE (2) (PRNewswire)

LG HOSTS SWAN LAKE PERFORMANCE EXPANDING ENGAGEMENT WITH ARTS AND CULTURE SCENE (3) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE