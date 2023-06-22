PARIS SUMMIT: World Leaders and the Public Urged to 'Listen to Mia' at 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' Global Event as Richard Curtis launches new video to mark the occasion

PARIS SUMMIT: World Leaders and the Public Urged to 'Listen to Mia' at 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' Global Event as Richard Curtis launches new video to mark the occasion

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-famous screen writer, director and UN Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals Richard Curtis, is urging everyone - including World Leaders - to 'Listen to Mia' at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris event, being held in Paris on 22nd June to coincide with The Summit for a New Financial Pact.

A new video, featuring Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and created by Curtis, will be played to a crowd of twenty thousand at the free, ticketed event, which will include performances from global superstars such as Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish. Curtis created the film to amplify the voice and profile of Prime Minister Mottley - Co-Chair of the Power Our Planet campaign and also Co-Chair of the UN Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Power Our Planet: Live in Paris is taking place on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, hosted by President Macron. The Summit is attempting to lay the groundwork for a new financial system that is fairer and more equitable globally, and will see world leaders come together to take action on these global challenges and accelerate the much-needed transition.

The Power Our Planet event, which takes place in front of the Eiffel Tower, aims to drive commitments from world leaders and the private sector in support of Global Citizen's campaign, which is calling for a seismic shift in the way the world's financial systems work to give the world's poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need.

Richard Curtis, co-founder and the creative director of Project Everyone, said: "This is a crucial moment for action. There is real momentum behind Mia Mottley's Bridgetown Initiative, and combined with new leadership at the World Bank, we have a rare window of opportunity for transformative change.

"Global finance systems desperately need an upgrade to respond to today's crises and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. With bold leadership from world leaders from the G7 as well as from Ajay Banga, the new President of the World Bank, we all stand to benefit from a safer, secure and sustainable planet."

