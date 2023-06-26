ATCOR Medical Enters into Partnership Agreement with Datacubed Health to Increase Patient Retention and Engagement in Decentralized Clinical Trials

ATCOR and Datacubed Health partner on a novel remote trial solution to integrate

digital vascular biomarker patient monitoring within the Datacubed Health Patient

Engagement Platform

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCOR Medical , subsidiary of CardieX and developer of innovative medical devices and digital solutions to personalize healthcare and improve clinical trial patient outcomes, today announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with Datacubed Health, a leading eClinical technology company, advancing access to healthcare for everyone, everywhere.

(PRNewswire)

The new partnership will allow ATCOR and Datacubed Health to jointly conduct trial monitoring across therapeutic programs, unveiling a unique patient-centric trial model designed to enhance the patient experience. This partnership elevates the trial experience with a patient-centric trial model that personalizes the patient journey and advances patient access across therapeutic areas.

The partnership will utilize the CONNEQT Pulse ("the Pulse"), the recently FDA-cleared vascular biomarker device from CardieX subsidiary CONNEQT Health, which uses SphygmoCor® technology to non-invasively provide advanced arterial health biomarkers. The Pulse enables simplicity of use for the patient, with a fit-for-purpose design to track digital biomarkers and send customized alerts to study clinicians if vascular biometrics fall within a critical range during the trial – such as after therapeutic dosing.

Commenting on the partnership, Craig Cooper, Group CEO of the CardieX companies noted, "A core focus area of ATCOR has always been in clinical trials, and the partnership with Datacubed Health expands the reach of our SphygmoCor digital vascular biomarkers into decentralized trials with the CONNEQT Pulse. We're excited to see our technologies integrated to benefit patients and trial outcomes."

By integrating the Pulse into a trial, clinicians will now have the ability to not only manage, but also reduce adverse events. Monitoring for digital vascular biomarker changes may also prompt a clinician to interact in an unscheduled virtual visit within a few minutes of the alert with the patient actively self-reporting symptoms within the Datacubed Health Platform. Increasing patient engagement through care management during a trial often leads to an acceleration of patient enrollment, increased patient adherence, a decrease in patient drop-out rates, and improvement of outcomes.

By integrating planned digital vascular safety monitoring, patient safety takes priority with customized alerts programmed to simultaneously notify both patient and study clinician, enabling a clinician to intervene prior to an adverse event. By integrating the Pulse with the Datacubed Health Platform, patients and clinicians now have several pathways to keep open communication channels to monitor patient health and maintain patient engagement to improve trial retention.

"We are thrilled to partner with Datacubed Health and expand what is possible to elevate the patient experience and unlock the power of our digital vascular biomarkers as tools to monitor patient safety. Together we are truly personalizing decentralized trials," stated Kimberly Tully, Managing Director, Clinical Trials Partnerships - ATCOR Medical.

"As digital biomarkers become more prominent in clinical research, and their value more widely recognized, we are excited to partner with a fellow pioneer such as ATCOR. With our integrated remote trial solution, we can not only improve retention rates, but also facilitate greater positive outcomes for patients and clinicians alike. With clinical endpoints growing rapidly, we're proud to be able to streamline clinical endpoint collection in a single mobile application," noted Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health.

For more information, visit conneqthealth.com and datacubed.com or visit booth #908 at DIA Annual June 26-29, 2023.

About CardieX:

CardieX is a global health technology company. Its ATCOR subsidiary is a world leader in medical devices for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders based on the Company's "gold standard" SphygmoCor® central blood pressure technology. CardieX's CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets medical devices, digital solutions, and wearables for home health, primary clinician, decentralized clinical trials, and other healthcare channels. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

About Datacubed Health:

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with neuroeconomic principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing. For more information, please visit https://www.datacubed.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATCOR Medical