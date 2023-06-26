SURVEY: Patients Rely on Generic Drugs for Cost Savings but Don't Understand Safety, Approval

National survey of 303 patients shows that patients' knowledge about generics varies

U.S. patients rely on generic medications for cost savings but do not completely understand the safety, approval or manufacturing of those drugs, a survey report released today by the Generics Access Project reveals. Survey results, which include responses from 303 people across the United States, show that patients generally trust generic drugs even if they don't fully understand certain details.

KEY FINDINGS

Acceptance of Generic Drugs

Survey participants reported a high level of acceptance and a general understanding of generics.

82% reported having taken a generic drug

95% said that generics are as effective as their brand-name counterpart but at a lower price

94% said that generics are as safe and effective as their brand-name counterpart

Perceptions of Public Health Benefit

Respondents agreed that generic drugs offered a public health benefit.

95% agreed that generic drugs save people money

92% said that generic drugs benefit the health care system

94% agreed that generic drugs increase patients' access to medication

Personal Experience and Preferences

Patients' responses were less positive about their personal experiences and preferences.

Only 71% said they would choose a generic over a brand-name drug if given the choice

Only 64% of people who had taken both generic and brand-name drugs said they did not perceive a difference between the two

Only 58% said they had a high level of trust in generic drugs

Lack of Clarity

The disparity between responses to general questions relative to more direct, personal questions may reflect patients' lack of clarity on certain details.

Only 65% knew that generic drugs are chemically identical to their brand-name counterpart

Only 60% knew generics are developed after the brand-name drug's patent expires

When asked where they would seek information about generic drugs, patients reported that pharmacists, physicians and U.S. government websites were the most reputable sources.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR PATIENT ACCESS: "It's clear that people need more information about the FDA's approval system, the manufacturing process behind these drugs and the chemical makeup of generics. Increasing public awareness and education for both physicians and patients on these topics could bolster generic drugs' ability to increase treatment options and improve access."

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The online survey ran February-March 2023 and collected 303 responses from patients across the United States.

READ THE REPORT

The Generics Access Project advocates for policies that promote generic competition and efficient approval of generic medicines. It is a coalition organized under the national nonprofit Alliance for Patient Access.

