KOAN HEALTH EARNS CERTIFIED DATA PARTNER DESIGNATION FROM NCQA'S DATA AGGREGATOR VALIDATION (DAV) PROGRAM

Koan Health enables clients to achieve population health success with MSSP, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial ACO programs

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a population health analytics company, has earned the Certified Data Partner designation from NCQA's new Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. Koan Health is one of seven organizations to achieve the Data Aggregation Validation (DAV) certification to date. This is the highest level of certification available from NCQA, and it illustrates a company's commitment to delivering high-value clinical data that health plans and providers can trust for use with HEDIS® reporting and other quality programs.

"Earning the DAV designation is a great example of Koan Health prioritizing solutions to help us meet the advanced needs of payers."

NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program evaluates clinical data streams to help ensure that health plans, providers, government organizations, and others can trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data for use in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting and other quality programs.

"As an accountable care organization, access to timely, accurate data and analytics is the foundation of our work," said Lee J. Handke, PharmD, MBA, CEO of Nebraska Health Network. "Koan Health is a strong partner in our value-based care journey. Earning the DAV designation is a great example of Koan Health prioritizing solutions to help us meet the advanced needs of payers."

"Koan Health has consistently focused on delivering the most accurate, transparent, and trustworthy data for our clients," said DT Nguyen, founder, and CEO, of Koan Health. "Earning the Data Aggregator Validation certification underscores our commitment to ensuring our client's data and the resulting insights are the most accurate possible. Our focus on clinical data accuracy helps reduce manual work, improve MSSP benchmark and quality measure accuracy, and even challenge a payer's quality reporting results. Our fidelity to clinical data accuracy enables our clients to easily uncover opportunities to deliver better outcomes, higher quality care, and lower costs."

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a population health company serving ACOs, CINs, Payers, and other risk-bearing organizations to improve performance in their value-based relationships. With Datalyst™, accountable providers leverage powerful analytics to understand their networks, provider performance, cost, and quality metrics to quickly identify opportunities to improve clinical and financial results for their populations and communities. Pursuing a broader vision of healthcare value, we work closely with each client to discover waste, disorganization, and disparities in care that increase costs and reduce the client's ability to improve the health of their patients and populations. Having saved Medicare over $321 million, our clients pursue the shared goal of delivering optimal healthcare value with a more personalized approach to care. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.

About Nebraska Health Network

Formed in 2010, Nebraska Health Network is the accountable care organization for two leading health systems in Nebraska: Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine. We have more than 5,500 primary care and specialty physicians and advanced practice providers working throughout the Omaha metropolitan area, Fremont and western Iowa. Together, we work to transform health care and provide patients with the highest possible quality of care at the lowest cost.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care.

