This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

- Taco Bell® Turns Up the Heat with Paris Hilton and the Fan Favorite Return of the Volcano Menu
Taco Bell is coming in HOT with nostalgia for the return of the 2000s fan favorite Volcano Menu. To spice things up, Taco Bell is partnering with the queen of heat, Paris Hilton for a themed advice line: that's hot.
- The Experts Have Spoken - Hot Dogs Go #BetterWithPepsi, and to Celebrate, Pepsi® is Setting Off Some Flavor Fireworks
Pepsi is so confident that hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi, the brand is taking hot dog enjoyment to the next level with Pepsi Colachup, giving fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog.
- OREO Brand Powers Up with New Limited-Edition Cookies Inspired by the World of Super Mario
The limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr.
- NYX Professional Makeup Launches New Limited-Edition "Barbie™ The Movie" Collection
The limited-edition assortment is inspired by the vibrant colors and electrifying energy in the movie; featuring two credit card sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter to bring the sun-kissed looks from the movie to life; and more.
- Red Lobster® Announces Iconic First: Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ Is Here to Stay All Day, Every Day
Guests are now invited to visit their local Red Lobster restaurant to mix and match their favorite shrimp for just $20… an irresistible offer now available all day, every day.
- Lysol® Launches Air Sanitizer, the First Air-Care Product That Kills 99.9% of Airborne Viruses and Bacteria
Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt, said, "With COVID-19 making people more conscious of airborne transmission of germs, we're pleased to deliver on an unmet need for consumers to sanitize the air."
- The Iconic Candy Brand, Baby Ruth®, Partners with The New York Yankees for the 2023 Baseball Season
Arriving just in time for the summer home games, the Baby Ruth Milkshake is perfectly crafted with creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and topped with a Baby Ruth bar, and available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands in Sections 112, 125 and 324 through the remainder of the 2023 baseball season.
- Cole Haan And Byrdie Golf Social Wear Collaborate On Limited-Edition Women's Golf Collection
Together, Cole Haan and Byrdie Golf Social Wear designed this Coastal Collection, which features stripes, seashell prints and crisp light blue and vivid green hues that are contrasted against neutral earth tones. Both styles were designed for a new generation of female golfers who are looking to balance the fit and comfort needed to bring friendships, cocktails, and legacies to all 18 holes.
- H&M USA & Buy From a Black Woman Rally Local Communities to Support Black Women Owned Businesses With Return of the Inspire Tour
This year, H&M is bringing the Inspire Tour, the multi-city, pop-up shopping event to five cities: Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Atlanta, GA. The Inspire Tour highlights local Black Women owned businesses, rallies communities to shop from local vendors and serves as a networking opportunity for business owners.
- Hip-Hop Star Flo Milli Drops New Song Inspired by 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Iconic Frozen Drink to Kick Off the Summer of Slurpee
Flo's ultimate song of the summer – affectionately titled "Anything Flows" – features rising stars Kari Faux, 2Rare and Maiya the Don, and is filled with verses inspired by Slurpee that'll leave you craving the beloved beverage.
- Cold Stone Creamery Sparkles this Summer with BARBIE Movie-Themed Creation and Cake
Cold Stone Creamery is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel to introduce a new Barbie-inspired flavor – Pink Cotton Candy – now available in stores and online in a Creation™ and a cake.
- Prose, the Global Leader in Personalization, Debuts AI-Powered Skincare
Prose Skincare is the first AI-powered skincare line to drive true personalization for the consumer via 15M+ possible formula combinations targeting multiple skin concerns at once. The system is dermatologist-tested, dermatologist-approved and clinically tested to show results in 4 weeks.
- Blake Lively Announces the Launch of Betty Booze, A New line of Gourmet Sparkling Canned Cocktails
Founder Blake Lively commented, "These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish."
