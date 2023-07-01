Spanish Mediacal Skincare Trailblazer mesoestetic Kicks Off 2023 Road Show in China with Art and Passion

CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30th, the Spanish medical skincare brand mesoestetic held an art salon to kick off its 2023 mesoestetic Road Show in China at the Xie Zilong Photography Museum in Changsha, which is one of the internet-famous cities in China. The event was supported by the leading Chinese partner for global beauty brands--S'Young International and was themed "The Element for Skincare Experts." Carles Font Martin, Co-CEO of mesoestetic, Tingting Fu, mesoestetic's area manager for Greater China, and Arantza Azparren Ardanaz, global training manager, attended the event and gave a further insight into the brand philosophy of mesoestetic.

Carles Font Martin, Co-CEO of mesoestetic,shared mesoestetic’s brand story and development plan in China (PRNewswire)

This was also the first stop on the mesoestetic 2023 Road Show in China. The event successfully extended the passion and artistry spirits of the mesoestetic Road Show by inviting celebrities including famous actress Zhang Yanyan, key Chinese collaborators, and guests for close interaction and an in-depth experience of the brand's high-end salon and Changsha's finest art exhibitions.

The chosen venue, Xie Zilong Photography Museum, was founded by Mr. Xie Zilong, who is also well-known for establishing LBX Pharmacy, a prominent Chinese pharmacy chain. Interestingly, Mr. Xie had similar background with mesoestetic's founder, Juan Carlos Font Más, who utilized his pharmacological knowledge to create personalized beauty skincare formulas and opened his pharmacy in Barcelona during the early 1980s. Both men share a passion for medicine, art, and antique painting collections. By selecting the Xie Zilong Photography Museum as the venue, mesoestetic aimed to evoke the warmth and artistic flair of Barcelona in Changsha, while also celebrating the harmonious blend of medicine and aesthetics.

At the event, creative non-alcoholic cocktails were introduced, featuring the brand's top health supplement products: the ultimate W+ whitening elixir and the age element firming elixir. This art salon presents the main visuals of mesoestetic products through various art installations and was surrounded by a cappella music, providing a harmonious music and artistic experience. Additionally, mesoestetic granted awards and recognized valuable partners. The CO-CEO Carles Font Martin invited all guests to visit Spain and trace the origin of mesoestetic. The mesoestetic management and attendees also delved into insightful conversations about the brand's impressive 38-year history.

mesoestetic now operates in 109 countries and regions worldwide, providing professional beauty solutions for skincare experts. Since its cooperation with S'Young International in 2021, the brand has experienced a remarkable average annual sales growth of over 200%. Co-CEO of mesoestetic, Carles Font Martin, attributed this success to the efforts of the brand's partner in China, "This achievement wouldn't be possible without our China partner S'Young International and the efforts of everyone here. We will continue to achieve high growth this year, and I believe the Chinese market will be our next new era."

mesoestetic currently offers four major product lines: health supplements, home-use products, professional treatments, and aesthetic medicines. The highly sought-after ultimate W+ whitening elixir and the age element firming elixir, are two best sellers in mesoestetic's health supplement line. While the Ha Densimatrix, a popular moisturising solution that allows reducing and correcting imperfections caused by aging, stands out from the home-use line. For beauty industry professionals, mesoestetic also offers a range of solutions, such as the age element®, a topical antiaging treatment based on epigenetics that combines a professional treatment and a home treatment suited to the needs of each customer.

During the event, Tingting Fu, mesoestetic's area manager for Greater China, has also shared the plans to further promote brand awareness and reputation in the region. The brand will be focusing on various efforts, including collaborating with celebrities, obtaining efficacy test results from professional institutions, deepening market penetration by working with over 4,500 influencers, introducing new products to the region, and implementing offline skincare services. By implementing these strategies, mesoestetic aims to further strengthen its presence in Greater China.

About mesoestetic

mesoestetic is dedicated to providing exquisite elements for skincare experts, emphasizing on offering scientific, rigorous, and effective solutions. The brand's customized, professional, and innovative product formulas have gained popularity in the market, positioning it as a trailblazer in Spanish medical beauty.

