UPSIDE Foods Makes History with First Consumer Sale of Cultivated Meat in the US and Highly Anticipated Restaurant Debut

UPSIDE Foods launched at renowned Michelin-starred Bar Crenn, introducing its delicious, whole-textured cultivated chicken to consumers for the first time and completing the first consumer sale of cultivated meat in the US





The invited attendees of this historic launch event were the winners of UPSIDE's social media contest, who were selected for their commitment to fostering a better future. Chef Dominique Crenn and UPSIDE Founder and CEO Uma Valeti were hosts for the historic meal





UPSIDE's cultivated chicken will be available at Bar Crenn through a series of ongoing UPSIDE dinner services, starting later this year

BERKELEY, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPSIDE Foods , the leading cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, announced today that its cultivated chicken – grown directly from real animal cells – has launched at the renowned Michelin-starred Bar Crenn in San Francisco, California. The historic event, held on Saturday, July 1, was the first-ever consumer sale of cultivated meat in the U.S., representing a historic milestone for the food system.

UPSIDE Foods' Cultivated Chicken Dish at Bar Crenn (PRNewswire)

The restaurant debut of UPSIDE's cultivated chicken followed the announcement that UPSIDE has been approved to sell its cultivated chicken in the U.S . Hosted by UPSIDE's CEO and Founder Dr. Uma Valeti and Chef Dominique Crenn, the inaugural group of consumers were selected from entrants of UPSIDE's social media contest based on their passion to build a better future.

"The landmark sale of UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn officially marks cultivated meat's debut into the U.S. market," said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. "It represents a giant leap towards a world where people no longer have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet. I can't wait for more people to get their first bite – it's a magical moment that inspires an exciting world of new possibilities."

Diners at this historic meal were served UPSIDE Foods' cultivated chicken, fried in a Recado Negro-infused tempura batter and accompanied by a burnt chili aioli. Served in a handmade black ceramic vessel adorned with Mexican motifs and Crenn's logo, the dish was beautifully garnished with edible flowers and greens sourced from Bleu Belle Farm . It reflects the global benefit that Chef Crenn sees in cultivated meat – with UPSIDE Chicken from the Bay Area in California, tempura from Japanese traditions, and an infusion of Recado Negro from Mexico's Yucatan.

The collaboration between UPSIDE Foods and Chef Crenn stands as a testament to their united vision for a more sustainable and conscientious future of food. This event holds special significance as it marks the reintroduction of meat to Chef Crenn's menu since its removal from Crenn Dining Group's restaurants in 2018, prompted by deep concerns regarding the negative impacts of conventional meat production on our world.

"It's truly an honor to serve UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn and introduce cultivated meat to the US," said Chef Dominique Crenn. "It's the first time meat has made it back on my menu since 2018, because UPSIDE Chicken is the first meat that I feel good about serving. From its exquisite flavor and texture to its aroma and the way it cooks, UPSIDE Chicken is simply delicious and it represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and compassionate food system."

In addition to the historic meal, contest winners also got a tour of UPSIDE's Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center (EPIC).

Following the launch event, UPSIDE's cultivated chicken will be available at Bar Crenn through ongoing UPSIDE services, commencing later this year. To sign up for this dining experience, people can visit Bar Crenn's website . Consumers can also follow UPSIDE Foods on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook and sign up for UPSIDE's newsletter for updates.

About UPSIDE Foods

Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells. These products are not vegan or vegetarian—they are delicious meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter billions of animals. Founded as the world's first cultivated meat company in 2015, UPSIDE Foods has achieved numerous industry-defining milestones, including being granted approval to sell cultivated meat in the United States in June 2023. The company believes that people shouldn't have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet, and is working to build a better food system with access to delicious, humane, and sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood. UPSIDE Foods has won various industry awards, including New York Times' Good Tech Awards, FastCo's Next Big Thing in Tech, and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. UPSIDE Foods has raised a total of $608 million, including from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Baillie Gifford, Bill Gates, Cargill, Future Ventures, John Doerr, John Mackey, Kimbal and Christiana Musk, Norwest, Richard Branson, Softbank, Temasek, Threshold, Tyson Foods, and others. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Whitney

media@upsidefoods.com

UPSIDE Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/UPSIDE Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UPSIDE Foods