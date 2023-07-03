Helio Genomics Sister Company, LAMH, Receives NMPA Approval in China for Innovative Product

IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, a leading developer of genomic AI early cancer detection tests, is proud to announce that its sister company, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine & Health Group (LAMH), has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its groundbreaking cfDNA liver cancer detection test. This achievement marks a significant milestone for blood-based cancer detection and is the first liver cancer liquid biopsy test approved by the NMPA.

Helio Genomics (PRNewsfoto/Helio Health) (PRNewswire)

LAMH's approved product is a remarkable variation of the HelioLiver test, developed by the same core scientific team and utilizing the intellectual property portfolio of Helio Genomics. This cutting-edge solution has been specifically tailored for the unique genetic makeup of the Asia-Pacific population.

The NMPA approval signifies the product's compliance with stringent regulatory standards and recognizes its potential to address critical healthcare challenges faced by the Chinese population. There is estimated to be 87 million people living with Hepatitis B in China alone, representing 1/3 of the Hepatitis B population in the world. LAMH's commitment to scientific excellence and innovation brings promise to managing liver cancer.

"We are thrilled to announce the NMPA approval of LAMH's innovative product," said Justin Chen Li, CEO of Helio Genomics. "This significant milestone represents the culmination of years of dedicated research and development by our exceptional scientific team. LAMH's success in gaining regulatory approval in China reinforces our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for diverse populations worldwide."

LAMH's unique product offers immense promise for early diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, leveraging state-of-the-art genomic technology. Its ability to cater specifically to the genetic variations prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region sets it apart from conventional solutions. By tailoring the product to the regional population, LAMH aims to revolutionize liver cancer surveillance and enhance patient care in China.

"We are excited about the immense potential of LAMH's approved product," said Dr. David Taggart, Chief Scientific Officer of Helio Genomics. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that combines our scientific expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a deep understanding of the genetic diversity in the Asia-Pacific region. We believe this approval will have a profound impact on patient outcomes by enabling the detection of liver cancers at an earlier stage, when curative treatment is more likely."

LAMH plans to collaborate with leading medical institutions, healthcare providers, and key stakeholders in China to ensure seamless integration and maximum reach of their innovative product. By fostering strong partnerships with major hospital systems and leveraging patient education groups, LAMH aims to further drive improvements in liver cancer outcomes and make a lasting difference in the lives of patients.

About LAMH

LAMH is a sister company of Helio Genomics, specializing in the development of innovative genomic solutions. LAMH's groundbreaking product, based on the intellectual property portfolio and scientific expertise of Helio Genomics, has received NMPA approval in China. The company is dedicated to improving patient care and advancing oncology solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a leading developer of liquid biopsy early cancer detection tests, committed to revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge research and development. With a focus on early cancer detection, Helio Genomics aims to leverage genomic insights to enhance patient outcomes across diverse populations. The company's scientific team has pioneered breakthrough innovations in genomics, providing a strong foundation for its sister company, LAMH.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Helio Genomics