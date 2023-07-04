Booking.com Updates Expected Timing for European Commission DMA Notification

AMSTERDAM, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com confirmed today that it remains engaged in constructive discussions with the European Commission on the applicability of the Digital Markets Act ("DMA") to its business, and looks forward to continuing this dialogue. With respect to the July 3, 2023 deadline for companies to notify as to whether they fall under the gatekeeper presumption under the DMA, Booking.com has determined that due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on its business, it does not meet the criteria set out in the regulation and as a result the regulation does not require the submission of a formal notification. This has been communicated to and discussed with the European Commission. The company expects that these thresholds will likely be met at the end of 2023, in which case the company would expect to notify the European Commission of that fact within the required deadlines.

