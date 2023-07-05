AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY: JAAD RANKS NO. 1 AMONG DERMATOLOGY JOURNALS

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology's impact factor remains #1 in field

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology remains the top peer-reviewed journal in its field, according to the 2022 journal impact factor rankings recently published by Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

JAAD's 2022 impact factor is 13.8. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 93 dermatology-related journals ranked by JCR in this period. A journal's impact factor is a measure of how often the average article in that journal has been cited in a given time period, which for the 2022 JCR ranking is two years (2020-21). This is the fourth straight year that JAAD has been ranked number one.

"The quality of the work contributed by our authors, reviewers, and editors is exceptional," said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, editor of JAAD. "We celebrate the journal's continued strength in terms of impact factor and remain committed to JAAD's mission of helping dermatologists to improve patient outcomes."

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

About JAAD

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the most widely cited dermatology journal in the world. JAAD was the first most-cited dermatology journal in 2022, according to impact factor rankings from Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group. In 2009, the Special Libraries Association named JAAD one of the most 100 influential journals of the past 100 years. JAAD also has two open-access companion titles: JAAD Case Reports and JAAD International. Follow @JAADJournals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

