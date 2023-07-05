OneNeck IT Solutions Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

MIDDLETON, Wis., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck IT Solutions has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name OneNeck IT Solutions to the 2023 MSP 501.

"Being acknowledged on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 list is truly a great honor," said Ted Wiessing, President and CEO of OneNeck. "This recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional managed services to our clients. Moreover, it highlights our dedication to expert technical support and proactive monitoring that ensures our customers' systems run smoothly so they can focus on their core operations."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

Background

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com .

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

