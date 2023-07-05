United Imaging, Kicking off a Birthday Celebration of Five Years in the U.S. Market, Will Debut Three New Scanners at AHRA

Following on the heels of the unveiling of the uMI Panorama™ at SNMMI's annual meeting this week, United Imaging confirmed it will officially debut three additional new products in MRI, CT, and X-ray in July in Indianapolis and enter its second year of the Leaders of Choice program it sponsors with AHRA.

HOUSTON, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, continued its acceleration in investment and innovation for the U.S. market by announcing plans to officially show three new commercially available products (in MRI, DR, and CT), in Indianapolis at the AHRA Annual Meeting.

United Imaging teased these three new products in February; the company also just showed a fourth recently cleared product at SNMMI in Chicago this past week and announced a fifth that is now 510k pending. United Imaging today manufactures scanners in four imaging modalities for the United States.

"Nobody innovates the way we do," asserted Michael Coulter, Senior Vice President at United Imaging in the U.S., "with standardization of technology, design and interface across modalities - not to mention the All-in Configurations™ approach we take to sell all of our equipment fully loaded. It's the best way we can deliver what our customers need in terms of clinical flexibility and investment protection, and five years in to the U.S. market, I have not seen other manufacturers match this approach - nor frankly has the industry matched our speed-to-market in an environment where many have been challenged with supply chain challenges. We've just not experienced that because of the way we are so vertically integrated throughout Houston and our other factories."

He also went on to reiterate that the new equipment just unveiled at SNMMI and about to be unveiled at AHRA address challenges faced by outpatient clinicals and hospitals alike: budget issues and staffing issues. "First we've focused this portfolio a lot on investment protection, things like Software Upgrades for Life which we do across all modalities," he continued. "Second, we ensure that when we integrate AI, we do it from the very beginning of the design process, we don't try to plug it on after the fact. We call that 'Born with AI' and it means that the result is a more integrated, natural, powerful intelligence that is part of daily routine and everyday efficiency, which can really help when staffing challenges are such a reality. And third, we invest heavily in reducing the noise and increasing homogeneity in the system versus simply increasing signal. That allows higher imaging quality in reduced time slots, to increase exams without expanding staffing or hours of operation."

The three scanners shown at AHRA will be: (1) the uMR® 680, an AI- empowered 1.5T MRI with a fixed or detachable table; (2) the uCT® ATLAS, a highly intelligent workhorse with an 82 cm bore, in configurations up to 640 slices; (3) the ultra-maneuverable uDR® 380i pro, a mobile X-ray with a high voltage generator and a uVision remote console that improves point-of-care imaging workflow.

A gold sponsor at AHRA, United Imaging also enters the second year of its successful Leaders of Choice program that it sponsors with AHRA, after seeing the participants from Year 1 complete their curriculum. More information on the program can be found here.

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions, summarized United Imaging's presence at AHRA this way: "I have never launched four products at the same time in my career, let alone four products of this quality. I am very excited to do so in my hometown. In our fifth year in the U.S., that is pretty gratifying. But where we take our real satisfaction is in customers telling us we are doing it right, from Alabama to New York to all corners of the U.S. and helping them say yes to more patients. That's what Equal Healthcare for All™ is about - that's the true definition of access. At the end of the day, that's why we're growing the way we are."

