UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND SYNCOPY ANNOUNCE THE TRINITY ANNIVERSARY SCREENING EVENT FOR THE NEW CHRISTOPHER NOLAN FILM "OPPENHEIMER" ON SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2023 IN NEW YORK CITY

MODERATED BY CHUCK TODD, THE EMMY WINNING ANCHOR OF NBC'S MEET THE PRESS, THE PANEL DISCUSSION WILL FEATURE OPPENHEIMER WRITER-DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, PULITZER PRIZE WINNING AUTHOR KAI BIRD, DR. THOM MASON, DIRECTOR OF THE LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY, AND HONORARY EVENT CHAIRMEN NOBEL PRIZE WINNER DR. KIP THORNE AND WORLD-RENOWNED PHYSICIST DR. CARLO ROVELLI

THIS SPECIAL SCREENING EVENT MARKS THE SCIENTIFIC ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE MANHATTAN PROJECT, LED BY J. ROBERT OPPENHEIMER, AND THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE DETONATION OF THE FIRST ATOMIC BOMB, KNOWN AS THE TRINITY TEST, ON JULY 16, 1945

80 YEARS AGO THIS YEAR, IN 1943, J. ROBERT OPPENHEIMER ASSEMBLED THE GREATEST SCIENTIFIC MINDS OF THAT ERA TO LAUNCH THE MANHATTAN PROJECT

IN THAT SPIRIT, AMONG THE INVITED GUESTS AT THIS EVENT WILL BE SOME OF THE GREATEST SCIENTIFIC MINDS OF THIS ERA, INCLUDING ACCLAIMED PHYSICISTS FROM AMONG THE MOST ELITE UNIVERSITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

OPPENHEIMER ARRIVES IN THEATERS JULY 21, 2023

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and Syncopy today announced The Trinity Anniversary Screening event for the new epic thriller from writer-director Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. The screening will begin at 2 p.m. EDT followed by the panel discussion at 5 p.m. EDT, and a post-panel reception.

Universal Pictures logo. (PRNewsFoto/Universal Pictures) (PRNewswire)

The event marks the upcoming release of Oppenheimer on July 21, the historic scientific achievements of The Manhattan Project and the anniversary of the Manhattan Project's Trinity Test, which detonated the first atomic bomb on July 16, 1945.

The panel following the screening of the film will be moderated by Emmy winner Chuck Todd, anchor of NBC's Meet the Press, and will feature Oppenheimer writer-director Christopher Nolan, Pulitzer Prize winner Kai Bird, the author of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Dr. Thom Mason, Director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and the event's honorary chairmen: Nobel Prize winning theoretical physicist Dr. Kip Thorne, who served as a consultant on the film, and world-renowned theoretical physicist Dr. Carlo Rovelli, the New York Times best-selling author of The Order of Time, Seven Brief Lessons on Physics and Anaximander and the Birth of Science. The panel discussion will be followed by a private reception.

In 1943, 80 years ago this year, theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer assembled the greatest scientific minds of his era in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to launch the Manhattan Project, a top-secret mission to create the world's first atomic bomb.

On July 16, 1945, 78 years ago, at 5:29 a.m. MDT, the Manhattan Project achieved that goal with the successful detonation of the atomic bomb, known as the Trinity Test, 210 miles south of Los Alamos, New Mexico, on the plains of the Alamogordo Bombing Range.

When Universal Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in July 2022, it also launched the official Oppenheimer film site, which features a countdown clock, set to reach zero on the anniversary of the Trinity Test.

Now, just as J. Robert Oppenheimer assembled the greatest scientific minds of his time, this screening event will assemble some of the greatest scientific minds of our time. Among the screening's invited guests will be some of the most acclaimed and revered scientific minds of the 21st century, including those from some of American's most prestigious universities.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Oscar® winner Matt Damon, Oscar® nominee Robert Downey, Jr., Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Oscar® winner Casey Affleck, Oscar® winner Rami Malek and Oscar® winning filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh.

Christopher Nolan's films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations.

About Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, and Oscar® nominee Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock; Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence; Oscar® winner Casey Affleck plays Boris Pash, chief of Army counterintelligence at the Presidio in San Francisco; Oscar® winner Rami Malek plays David Hill, an associate experimental physicist; and Oscar® winning filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh plays Nobel Prize winning physicist Niels Bohr.

Also starring are Benny Sadie (Licorice Pizza) as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Dylan Arnold (Halloween films) as Frank Oppenheimer, Robert's younger brother; Gustaf Skarsgård (Air) as Manhattan Project member Hans Bethe; David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Nobel Prize winning physicist Isidor Rabi; Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises) as Vannevar Bush, head of the U.S. Office of Scientific Research and Development; David Dastmalchian (Dune: Part One) as William Borden, a zealous advocate for U.S. nuclear superiority; and Oscar® nominee Tom Conti (The Dark Knight Rises) as Albert Einstein.

The cast includes, as members of the Manhattan Project, Emmy nominee Michael Angarano (Haywire) as Robert Serber, Jack Quaid (Logan Lucky) as Richard Feynman, Josh Peck (Red Dawn) as Kenneth Bainbridge, Olivia Thirlby (Juno) as Lilli Hornig, Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) as Kenneth Nichols and Danny Deferrari (Shiva Baby) as Nobel Prize winner Enrico Fermi.

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) appears as a Senate Aide; Jefferson Hall (Tenet) plays Haakon Chevalier, a friend of Oppenheimer; Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) plays special counsel Roger Robb; James D'Arcy (Dunkirk) plays Patrick Blackett, Oppenheimer's head tutor at Cambridge; and Tony Goldwyn (King Richard) plays Gordon Gray, a former Secretary of the Army who chaired the 1954 committee overseeing the security clearance hearing of Oppenheimer.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Emma Thomas p.g.a. (Dunkirk, Inception), for Atlas Entertainment by Oscar® nominee Charles Roven p.g.a. (The Dark Knight trilogy, American Hustle), and Christopher Nolan p.g.a.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

