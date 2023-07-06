The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai), in New York, NY, has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) and will collaborate with Caris on various research projects.

The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive clinico-genomic database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Icahn Mount Sinai is an international leader in biomedical education, research, and patient care. It is the medical school for the Mount Sinai Health System, which includes eight hospital campuses. With over 7,000 faculty, 1,200 students, and 2,500 residents and fellows, they are propelled by cutting-edge technology, breakthrough research, and multidisciplinary teamwork to produce better outcomes for their patients.

"The POA is excited to welcome Icahn Mount Sinai into our expanding network, which will further enhance collaborative precision oncology research efforts," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, SVP and Chairman of the Caris POA. "We share great synergy and goal alignment with Icahn Mount Sinai physicians and researchers to improve the lives of patients with cancer through cutting edge research studies."

"We at Icahn Mount Sinai look forward to this collaboration with Caris," said Marshall Posner, M.D., Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology), and Otolaryngology, and Co-Leader of the Cancer Clinical Investigation Program for The Tisch Cancer Institute. "This collaboration will provide us with an opportunity to share effective data with other researchers in other institutions and expand our access to resources for our patients and our clinical, laboratory, and epidemiology research teams to promote Mount Sinai's mission of improving the care and the conditions of our community and patients."

The POA includes 85 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from more than 390,000 patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the pioneer in precision medicine and leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of data and machine learning provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

