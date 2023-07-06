Does Pineapple Belong on Pizza? PEPSI® Pineapple Launches Exclusively at Little Caesars®

Fanatics Can Now Enjoy the Tropical Fruit on Their Pizza and in Their Pepsi

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Pepsi® and Little Caesars® are giving pineapple lovers more ways to enjoy the pizza topping. Together, the brands are bringing Pepsi Pineapple exclusively to Little Caesars.

Pizza has long been the center of the polarizing question, "does pineapple belong on pizza?" Now, Pepsi and Little Caesars are ensuring that no matter where fans stand on the answer, everyone can enjoy pineapple and their pizza. Inspired by fans' love of the fruit and its delicious flavor, Pepsi and Little Caesars are teaming up to give pineapple lovers a refreshing way to be enthusiastic about their favorite fruit.

Starting July 17, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza when purchased online for just $9.99.*

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

The ideal light and crispy alternative for the warmer months, Little Caesars Thin Crust pizzas offer just the right amount of crispiness on the bottom and around the edges.

"Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not, we're confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

Pepsi Pineapple made its original debut in 2020 for a limited time, and was instantly a summer hit, with fans clamoring over the refreshing combination of Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes of pineapple. Now available exclusively at Little Caesars, customers can get the summery flavor in a one-of-a-kind 16 ounce can, featuring a co-branded never-before-seen design.

* Offer good for a limited time at participating Little Caesars® stores on app and online orders (excluding third-party sites). Cannot be combined with any other offers. Plus tax where applicable. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $12. PEPSI, PEPSI-COLA and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.

