Epson Continues to Lead Photo Scanning Market with New High-Resolution Scanners for Restoring, Archiving and Sharing

New Epson Perfection V19 II and Perfection V39 II

Expand Lineup from Best-Selling Retail Scanner Brand in North America1

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers and photo enthusiasts continue to tackle creative projects and juggle busy schedules, there is a growing demand for reliable scanners that make scanning, restoring and sharing content easier than ever. Epson, the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 today introduced the Perfection® V19 II and Perfection V39 II color photo and document flatbed scanners designed to make scanning simple and affordable to easily capture, restore and share photos, artwork, illustrations, books, documents and more.

The easy-to-use Perfection V19 II and Perfection V39 II scanners deliver amazing clarity and detail at a great value. (PRNewswire)

Epson introduces the Perfection V19 II and Perfection V39 II scanners designed to make scanning simple and affordable.

"Designed to make scanning simple for consumers and photo enthusiasts, the Perfection V19 II and Perfection V39 II scanners deliver quality, convenience and functionality in a compact design," said Carrie Fox, director, Scanners, Consumables and New Business Initiatives, Epson America. "Building on decades of heritage and innovation, Epson is a leader in the photo scanning market dedicated to delivering cost-efficient and easy-to-use solutions people can depend on."

Featuring an optical resolution of 4800 dpi,2 the easy-to-use Perfection V19 II and Perfection V39 II scanners deliver amazing clarity and detail at a great value. Easily scan photos, artwork, illustrations, books, documents and more with the included Epson ScanSmart® software,3 and with the Perfection V39 II, users can scan to cloud storage services4 as well as stitch together oversized images. Delivering high-quality letter-sized scans in as fast as 10 seconds,5 the scanners include convenient one-touch scanning with easy-to-use buttons4 for scanning directly to PDF or email with just the touch of a button.4 They also allow users to easily create editable Microsoft® Word, Excel® and PowerPoint® files,4 or generate searchable PDF files using optical character recognition (OCR) software.4

Additional features designed to deliver stunning image quality and great value include:

Amazing Image Clarity and Detail – 4800 dpi optical resolution, 2 ideal for photo enlargements

Boost Scanning Capability – Stitch oversized images together and send scans to cloud storage services 4 with included powerful Epson ScanSmart software 3

Restore Old, Faded Photos – Restore memories with Easy Photo Fix ®

Scan Books and Photo Albums – Features high-rise, removable lid to accommodate bulky items such as books and photo albums

Create Editable Microsoft Office Documents – Scan to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files with optical character recognition (OCR) 4

Compact and Lightweight – USB powered for portability; 3.1 lb

Convenient – Scan letter-sized documents in as fast as 10 seconds 5

Save Space – Includes a built-in kickstand for space-saving vertical placement and storage

Pricing and Availability

The Perfection V19 II ($89.99 MSRP) and Perfection V39 II ($119.99 MSRP) scanners are now available through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information, visit https://epson.com/scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Aug. 2021-July 2022.

2 Optical resolution is the maximum scan resolution of the image sensor, using the definition of ISO 14473.

3 Internet connection required for software download.

4 With Epson ScanSmart software installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®. Internet connection required.

5 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

EPSON, Easy Photo Fix, Epson ScanSmart and Perfection are registered trademarks and the EPSON logo is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Excel, Microsoft, PowerPoint and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

