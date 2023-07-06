Massage Envy Announces No-Cost ASCP Membership to All Estheticians Employed at Franchised Locations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, today announced a collaboration with the Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) to provide no-cost annual ASCP memberships to all estheticians employed at Massage Envy franchised locations.

"ASCP is the nation's largest association for skin care professionals," said Maggie Staszcuk, Education Program Manager, ASCP. "It is the only organization providing estheticians with industry-specific benefits in addition to comprehensive liability insurance coverage."

"Clients love the expertise of service providers who work at Massage Envy franchised locations," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy. "As a national leader in skincare, the free continuing education and resources made available through collaboration with ASCP will help the brand's estheticians grow their knowledge, strengthen their skills, and further develop ongoing client relationships."

According to the ASCP, an ASCP annual membership has many benefits, including the following which help estheticians stay current with the latest skincare knowledge and treatments:

Access to ASCP SkinPro , a members-only mobile app designed to aid in skin analysis. ASCP SkinPro arms estheticians with essential knowledge of contraindications for common skin-related conditions and ingredients.

Continuing Education , featuring more than 100 on-demand videos on skin physiology, ingredients, treatments, modalities and more.

ASCP Skin Deep Magazine , ASCP's award-winning print and digital publication containing tips and techniques from the leaders in skincare education.

Peace of Mind with liability insurance at no cost to you, covering up to $6 million per policy year of professional, general, and product liability.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

