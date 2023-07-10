Rebuttal Letters Issued to Shareholders of NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

CARSON CITY, Nevada and LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Newly formed organization, The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, Calls for Shareholder Support

WHAT: Following the distribution of a press release by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (the Company) regarding a NASDAQ Hearing Delist Decision at the open of business on July 7, 2023, rebuttal letters are being issued to all Company shareholders. Access the documents at www.crnsv.com

Why: Summary of Rebuttal Letters:

Lack of Company Leadership:

Inability to Realize the Potential for Valuable and Promising Results Through Relationship with AscellaHealth LLC: a highly respected global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company with expertise to help commercialize the Company's BPH product.

Lack of Solution or Plan for Financial Recovery of Shareholder Value

