American Liver Foundation Announces New Liver Research Awards for 2023

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) announced new liver research awards for 2023 that will fund early career scientists interested in basic and translational research. Three award categories, Liver Scholar Award, Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award, and a Travel Award, will provide necessary funding to help advance research in liver biology and disease.

"Funding early career scientists with a passion for liver disease research is critical to advancing our understanding of liver disease," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "We're so pleased to help fund some of the best and the brightest research scientists and look forward to what their research advances will yield as we seek to find improved treatments and cures for liver patients."

Since 1979, ALF's research awards program has provided more than $27 million in research funding. Over 850 qualified scientists and physicians have pursued research careers in liver biology, disease and treatment because they received these grants early in their careers.

Leading ALF's newly revamped research awards program is Helene Jordan, PhD, National Director of Research Program Management. Dr. Jordan previously held a distinguished career with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) where she conducted basic and translational research as a trainee and then as a faculty member. She also has extensive experience in program management and research strategy working in the UCSF Executive Vice Chancellor's Office.

"ALF's renewed commitment to funding research is inspiring and I am so pleased to work with our medical and research advisors to advance the research program," said Dr. Jordan. "Our focus will be to strengthen the researcher pipeline, fund innovative research, fill gaps in liver disease research and amplify the patient voice."

The Liver Scholar Award will help develop the potential of outstanding, early career scientists and encourage basic and translational research in liver biology and disease. This award provides junior faculty with support for their research to bridge the gap between completion of research training and attainment of status as an independent, well-funded research scientist. The additional research funding provided by this award is intended to enable early career scientists to successfully compete for research awards from national sources, particularly the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Providing $225,000 over three years ($75,000 per year), this award is open to investigators who hold MD, PhD, or MD/PhD degrees and are pursuing a career in liver research.

The Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award will support the development of promising research trainees and their basic or translational research in the liver field. This award encourages the career development of individuals with research potential who require additional research training and experience. It provides a supplementary, one-year stipend of $25,000 to support trainees with living expenses and allow them to focus on their investigational work on liver biology and disease and their transition to a career in independent research. This award is open to postdoctoral trainees who hold MD, PhD or MD/PhD degrees and are training in liver research.

The Travel Award, coming later in 2023, will support early career research trainees engaged in basic or translational liver research. Travel Awards provide funding for conference registration and travel costs to junior investigators who are still in the training stage and will present their work in liver research. More information on these awards will be posted on liverfoundation.org/research. Join the mailing list to be notified of the posting.

In addition to the three funding award categories, ALF also offers the Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award, a prestigious honor acknowledging a scientist who has made a major contribution to liver disease research in basic science or in its application towards the prevention, treatment or cure of liver disease. Read more about the 2022 award winner and nominate a colleague for 2023.

To learn more about ALF's research award program, visit liverfoundation.org/research.

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

