Energy Design Service Systems (EDSS) Partners with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) to Expand Commercial Lighting and Incentive Services

Energy Design Service Systems (EDSS), a full-service lighting and incentives firm, and kathy ireland® Worldwide, the 19th most powerful licensing brand in the world, per License Global, have formed an exclusive alliance to help their clients improve their energy consumption, brand look, and increase their client's ROI.

Image of Kathy Ireland courtesy of Jon Carrasco (PRNewswire)

"EDSS is a woman-owned, national lighting company offering lighting and energy services that provide clients with a unique brand experience and beautifully improved aesthetics, while saving energy and money," says Ms. Ireland, Chair & CEO of kiWW®, the highest ranked woman-owned licensing business in the country, per WWD. "EDSS is not like average lighting companies, which typically design, supply, install, and manage work order maintenance services. EDSS accomplishes all of these services as well as their specialty, which is obtaining the incentives to reduce customers' payback period. We are so excited to bring these incredible new services to our customers."

"We at EDSS have been presented with the unique opportunity of working with an exceptional company like kathy ireland® Worldwide," says Dawn Ely, co-founder of EDSS. "This exciting collaboration will open up new opportunities and expand our current business. The expansion will allow us to generate more buying power and ultimately pass along more savings for our current and future clients."

About EDSS:

Founded in 2007 by Dawn and David Ely, EDSS has grown into a national account vendor of commercial lighting and energy efficiency services. EDSS stays competitive with the growing industry by offering energy incentive services to reduce the payback period of their clients. EDSS' top incentives include the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022's expansion of the 179D Commercial Buildings Energy-Efficiency Tax Deduction, which allows owners and designers to receive up to $5.00/sqft for installing energy efficient HVAC, lighting and/or building envelope. The experienced team at EDSS has obtained over $900 million dollars in tax deductions for their clients over the years, and regularly meets with lawmakers and officials from the IRS to gain additional guidance for taxpayers, seeking clarification, and lobbying for tax law extensions. EDSS also offers State and Utility Rebates and works closely with local utility providers to obtain the maximum rebates where applicable.

EDSS's experienced team of engineers, designers, and specialists match an energy efficient lighting design with incentives to maximize their client's return on investment while saving on maintenance and operational costs. EDSS also performs services for Cost Segregation (to increase cash flow by accelerating depreciation deductions and deferring federal and state income taxes), Facility Assessments, Energy Audits (ENERGY STAR, LEED®, etc.) and other incentive programs. With award-winning designs and solutions, EDSS's comprehensive resource conservation solutions will enhance a building's appearance, improve the bottom line, and reduce energy consumption.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide:

Kathy Ireland and her company, kathy ireland® Worldwide, are one of the great American success stories. Launched in 1993, at Ms. Ireland's kitchen table, with a personal loan of $50,000, it is today acknowledged as the most successful woman-owned licensing corporation in history, according to WWD (Women's Wear Daily). The New York Times values

kathy ireland® Worldwide at over $500 million dollars, and Ms. Ireland's greatest passion is being of service through her multiple philanthropic efforts. Ms. Ireland is married to Dr. Gregory Olsen, and the couple lives in Montecito, CA. As parents, they have one son and two daughters.

