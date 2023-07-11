FDA Authorizes Marketing of Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula in the US

Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is the first European infant formula to meet the FDA's nutrition and safety requirements and will increase availability of infant formula across the country.

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabrita USA, a division of Ausnutria, a company with over 75 years of infant formula expertise and experience worldwide, announced today that its Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula (0-12 months) meets all the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) nutrition and safety requirements and is authorized to market in the US. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is expected to be available in the US later this year.

Parents supplementing or substituting with infant formula need options that can deliver similar benefits as breast milk

Infant formula is an essential food product that is the sole source of nutrition for many babies in the US, and there is a need to strengthen and diversify the US infant supply.

"While breast milk is considered the optimum food for babies, we strongly believe parents supplementing or substituting with infant formula should have an option that can deliver similar benefits as breast milk during a critical period of growth and development," said Jacqueline Lipiec, general manager, Kabrita USA.

A recent study comparing Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to cow milk formula and using breast-fed newborns as a reference group found it was safe, well tolerated and resulted in similar growth in babies.

Why Goat?

In a double-blind, randomized controlled trial meeting FDA's requirements, Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula was found to support healthy growth and to be safe to use in infants from birth onwards. In addition, this study demonstrated Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to have good tolerability concerning incidents of reflux, colic, fussiness and gassiness. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula combines easy-to-digest goat milk protein with lactose and goat milk whey protein to achieve a formula that is easily digestible for two main reasons: first, the A2 beta-casein is very easy for babies to break down and digest, and second, the whey to casein ratio is similar to breast milk.

Conscientiously Made

Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is made in the Netherlands and adheres to strict European standards that limit the use of antibiotics, growth hormones and pesticides. All milk is supplied from over 100 Dutch family-run goat farms that operate according to the Dutch Qualigoat system to guarantee hygiene, quality and animal welfare.

To learn more about the science behind Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula, please visit GetToKnowGoat.com.

About Kabrita USA

Kabrita USA is a division of Ausnutria, a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. At Ausnutria, we own the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. All formula produced in manufacturing facilities undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers. Goat milk used in production is collected from more than 100 affiliated family-run goat farms in the Netherlands, with production locations located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.

