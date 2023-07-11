Freedom Mortgage Partners with the USO for 11th Annual Rucksacks to Backpacks Campaign

Company encourages everyone to participate in fundraiser to provide children of military families with necessary school supplies and backpacks

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies, and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has started its annual Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign to provide necessary school supplies for many children of active-duty military, National Guard members, and Reservists. Funds raised from the campaign, now in its 11th year, will enable children in grades K–8 to pick the school supplies they need at distribution events at nine USO (United Service Organizations) centers across the country.

"We are so proud to continue our partnership with the USO to bring school supplies to many children of military families across the country," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "Each year, this campaign has brought smiles to many families and their children, enabling them to start a new school year with the tools they need. At the same time, their smiles fuel us to continue our work."

Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit USO locations across the U.S., including southern California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas (in the Fort Cavazos and San Antonio areas).

Each USO will provide the most-needed back-to-school supplies from the money raised and distribute them locally this July and August to meet the needs of military families with children. Over the years, Freedom Mortgage, through this campaign, has donated nearly 26,000 backpacks and over 68,000 school supply items, including pens, notebooks, and folders.

"We are grateful to Freedom Mortgage for their support and partnership with the USO," said USO Northeast Region President Rebecca Parkes. "Together, we bring great joy to military kids and families across the United States as they get ready for a great start to the school year. The USO thanks the employees, customers and leadership of Freedom Mortgage for their support of service members and their families."

Freedom Mortgage will accept monetary donations and offer employees who work at some of its larger offices the option to drop off school supplies in collection bins.

Freedom Mortgage invites everyone to join in and make an online monetary donation to the Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign (which runs until August 11) to enable USO centers to purchase the exact items that children in their communities need by visiting here.

Click here to see a short video that highlights this year's fundraiser, along with moments from the Rucksacks to Backpacks program over the years.

Freedom Cares provides Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends and customers with opportunities to support their local communities, as well as Veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families. For more information, visit TeamFreedomCares.org.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2022), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored for the third year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA. Last year, the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

