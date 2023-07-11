Harmonic and DigiCAP Optimize ATSC 3.0 Delivery

New Statmux Solution Improves Video Quality and Bandwidth Efficiency for NEXTGEN TV

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and DigiCAP (KOSDAQ: 197140) today announced they are offering a new solution for broadcasters that combines statistical multiplexing technology on Harmonic's XOS advanced media processor with DigiCAP's DigiCaster ATSC 3.0 headend. The joint solution significantly improves video quality and bandwidth efficiency, streamlining the delivery of ATSC 3.0 services and enhancing NEXTGEN TV experiences.

"As ATSC 3.0 deployments accelerate across the U.S., we're on a mission to enable more efficient NEXTGEN TV delivery and superior viewing experiences," said Jing Zhou, director of broadcast solutions at Harmonic. "Our collaboration with DigiCAP demonstrates how Harmonic is leading the charge for ATSC 3.0 innovation and showcases our continued commitment to the broadcast community."

The new solution enables Harmonic's XOS media processor to receive real-time feedback from DigiCAP's DigiCaster. By creating an interactive connection between the DigiCaster packaging, signaling and scheduling systems, the solution allows broadcasters to dynamically fine-tune statmux bit rate allocations based on available bandwidth within the ATSC 3.0 physical layer pipes. The advanced solution supports both real-time and non-real-time data transmissions.

"The Harmonic-DigiCAP collaboration provides broadcasters with a solution to utilize the ATSC 3.0 spectrum much more efficiently," said Sang Jin Yoon, senior vice president of business development at DigiCAP. "DigiCAP products are deployed in ATSC 3.0-enabled stations throughout the United States, and this new solution will fuel even more NEXTGEN TV deployments."

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Providing copy protection and digital contents security since 2000, our advanced software development has made television and telecom systems easier to use, less costly, and more profitable for their respective owners. To date, DigiCAP products are deployed in over 50% of all the ATSC 3.0 enabled stations in the United States. We also work with major Telecoms, Broadcasters, and government agencies on software development projects - building white label/customized ATSC 3.0 home gateway products, and digital content protection and distribution systems. The company offers end-to-end solutions for ATSC 3.0, standards-based broadcast delivery platforms, including Signalling, Electronic Service Guide (ESG), Multiplexer, Broadcast Gateway (Scheduler), and IRDs. More information is available at www.digicaps.com.

