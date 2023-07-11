IC Credit Union Taps Alkami for Tech Stack Overhaul

TechFin partnership to transform credit union with state-of-the-art digital banking platform

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced that Massachusetts-based IC Credit Union has selected the Alkami Digital Banking Platform to lead its tech stack transformation.

The partnership is part of IC Credit Union's full tech stack evolution, designed to deliver a modernized, state-of-the-art user experience for its members. "We set out to reinvent our online experience and were blown away by what Alkami had to offer," said Christopher Hendry, chief executive officer of IC Credit Union. "Most importantly, we saw Alkami as a true growth partner, one with an unparalleled user experience, a forward-thinking mindset, and the extensibility to execute on their best-in-class roadmap."

IC Credit Union plans to leverage the full extent of the Alkami Platform, including its modern user experience (UX) for streamlined digital account opening and its Data & Marketing Solutions for advanced analytics to better serve its existing users and grow its member base.

"IC Credit Union is setting a foundation for success. Their tech-savvy leadership team has prioritized UX and extensibility, which will significantly enhance their member experience now and in the future," said Wayne McCulloch, chief customer officer for Alkami. "We are looking forward to partnering with them to create a member experience that will build loyalty, drive engagement and empower future growth."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

About IC Credit Union:

Founded in 1928 in Fitchburg, Mass., IC Credit Union serves 37,000 members in six counties in the Commonwealth including Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester. Throughout their history, IC has been committed to improving the well-being of their members and the community through education and exceptional quality products and services. To become a member or for more information, call 800.262.1001 or visit www.iccreditunion.org .

