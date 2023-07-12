According to eDreams, Americans are many to step out of their comfort zone when it comes to traveling

LONDON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online Travel Agent eDreams' latest poll of 10,000 respondents across international markets* - 2,000 from the US - reveals traveler motivation for getting out of our comfort zones, what that means when it comes to vacations, and how the benefits are felt.

83% of US respondents report they have already traveled to a destination out of their comfort zone or are planning to. The 25-34 age group is the most experienced with a whopping 93%.

54% of American respondents have already traveled outside their comfort zone, which makes them the number 1 nationality among the poll followed by the Spanish (41%).

What is the top 3 of a holiday outside of the Americans comfort zone?

For 21% of US respondents it is a vacation that is not organized at all; they just buy the plane ticket and improvise upon arrival.

Followed by 19% for whom it is a totally sustainable vacation.

In third place 16% believe it is a vacation without any luxuries, just the bare essentials.

The least challenging traveling for Americans is solo traveling (10%).

What are the essential benefits of traveling outside of the comfort zone?

For 19% of the US respondents it is learning a different way of living.

Followed by challenging oneself for 18%. It is the most important benefit for the 18-24 age group with 33% and for 55-64 with 36%.

17% believe that it enables them to change their everyday life upon return.

Globally challenging oneself is the number 1 benefit but the Americans have the lowest percentage among all polled countries with only 18% compared to the Swedish with 44%.

*Methodology:

Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO of 10,000 respondents in international markets including UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Sweden. 2,000 respondents were from the USA. The Poll was conducted between 14th - 15th March 2023.

