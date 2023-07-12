kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) Expands Into Organic Mattresses Through Brand Partnership With PlushBeds

CAMARILLO, Calif. , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kathy ireland® Worldwide (KIWW®) has forged a brand partnership with PlushBeds, a leading luxury organic mattress manufacturer and retailer. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to offer a collection of organic luxury mattresses, toppers, and pillows that prioritize sustainability and exceptional comfort.

"Kathy Ireland is an icon in the world of lifestyle branding, and we are honored to partner with her in this exciting venture" said Michael Hughes, CEO of PlushBeds. "Her unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and thoughtful curation to enhance people's lives is truly admirable. Kathy's principles align perfectly with our own, and we are excited to combine our expertise in organic luxury sleep with her unparalleled influence and vision."

The partnership between kathy ireland® Worldwide and PlushBeds represents a shared vision for creating more environmental consciousness in the bedroom. By combining kiWW's expertise in lifestyle branding and PlushBeds' mastery in organic bedding, the collection of luxury mattresses, toppers, and pillows will revolutionize the way people experience sleep, providing them with the ultimate in comfort, sustainability, and style.

"All of us at kiWW® are looking forward to working with Michael and his exceptional team," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, the 19th most powerful global brand per License Global. "PlushBeds' commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and their dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our brand values. Together, we will provide customers with an exceptional sleep experience that promotes both their well-being and the well-being of our planet."

"This collaboration brings our customers the best in sustainable bedding products, which helps us to continue fulfilling one of our company's Millennium Development Goals of ensuring environmental sustainability," say Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President/CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

Customers can expect a comprehensive range of eco-friendly and organic mattresses designed to cater to different sleep preferences and styles. Each mattress will be meticulously handcrafted in California, customized to deliver the utmost comfort and support.

PlushBeds' dedication to customer satisfaction extends to their generous offerings, including a free sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary shipping and returns. This commitment ensures that customers can confidently choose the new kathy ireland® collection by PlushBeds as their preferred brand of natural and organic luxury bedding.

The new collection will be available for purchase online at www.plushbeds.com and select authorized retailers towards the end of 2023.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide

Kathy Ireland and her company, kathy ireland® Worldwide, are one of the great American success stories. Launched in 1993, at Ms. Ireland's kitchen table, with a personal loan of $50,000, it is today acknowledged as the most successful woman-owned licensing corporation in history, according to WWD (Women's Wear Daily). The New York Times vales kathy ireland® Worldwide at over $500 million dollars, and Ms. Ireland's greatest passion is being of service through her multiple philanthropic efforts. Ms. Ireland is married to Dr. Gregory Olsen, and the couple lives in Montecito, CA. As parents, they have one son and two daughters.

About PlushBeds:

PlushBeds is a leading luxury organic mattress manufacturer and retailer headquartered in Camarillo, California. Specializing in organic latex mattresses, toppers, pillows, and bedding, PlushBeds offers a superior sleep experience through their commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

