NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE AND BEARINGS BIKE WORKS FORGE COMMUNITY-BASED PARTNERSHIP

An innovative collaboration to promote youth empowerment through cycling.

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The National Cycling League (NCL) and Bearings Bike Works are thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership to promote cycling as a powerful tool for community-building in Atlanta and beyond.

The NCL, the first gender-equal professional sports league in the U.S. and the first majority women- and minority-owned league, is committed to reimagining what American bike racing can and should look like. Advocating for the power of cycling to nurture community bonds, NCL chose to amplify Bearings Bike Works' mission in accordance with its own values.

Bearings Bike Works, a non-profit organization headquartered in southwest Atlanta, gives young people the opportunity to earn their own bikes while also developing essential skills for transitioning successfully into adulthood and the workforce.

To kick off this partnership, the NCL and Bearings Bike Works will host a Community Ride on July 22 at 982 Murphy Ave SW, Atlanta GA 30310. The event will start with a meet and greet with professional cyclists including Miami Nights Cyclists Frank Travieso and Brittany Parffrey, as well as Denver Disruptors Cyclist Serghei Tvetcov. The day's festivities will also include a one-hour community ride, followed by a three-hour ride for those who wish to participate.

The community ride serves as a precursor to the NCL Cup Qualifying event hosted at Bearings Bike Works on August 19 and the highly anticipated NCL Cup Atlanta on August 20. The Qualifying Event on August 19 is free to the public and held at Bearing Bike Works. Come witness the action of street sprints and partake in the kid's ride, food trucks, vendors, and interactive experiences for all. Come join us the following day on August 20 for the final event of the NCL Cup Series. A portion of ticket sales will directly benefit Bearings Bike Works and its worthy cause at the Porsche Experience Center.

"Our partnership with Bearings is a testament to our belief in cycling as a catalyst for change," said Andrea Pagnanelli, NCL CEO. "Together, we're forging a powerful pathway to impact the community, starting here in Atlanta."

Bearings Executive Director Tim O'Mara says, "This collaboration with NCL exemplifies our shared vision for cycling and youth development. Thanks to the NCL's support, our organization looks forward to expanding its services and impacting the lives of Atlanta's youth further."

Both organizations call upon cycling enthusiasts, community members and sports fans to mark their calendars and join in celebrating this dynamic partnership. For more information about the August 20 racing event, visit nclracing.com.

About National Cycling League: Founded in 2022, the National Cycling League (NCL) is revolutionizing professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The 2023 NCL Cup is a series of three professional criterium races in iconic cities across the United States: Miami Beach, Denver, and Atlanta. For more information, visit nclracing.com.

About Bearings Bike Works: Bearings Bike Shop is a non-profit youth development organization in southwest Atlanta where kids can earn a bike of their own while developing the skills necessary to successfully transition into adulthood and the workforce. For more information, visit bearingsbikeworks.org.

