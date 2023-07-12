Raj Rao: A Dynamic Addition to Lilt's Executive Team as Chief Financial & Operations Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) Rao, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

In this key leadership role, Rao will bring extensive experience as a growth company CFO and a proven track record in growing businesses in strategic roles. His primary focus will be driving the financial strategy and leading operations at Lilt, contributing to the continued growth and success of the company.

"We are very excited to welcome Raj to our executive team, said Lilt CEO, Spence Green."Raj's exceptional financial leadership background and strong understanding of business operations make him an excellent fit for our dynamic team and the future growth of Lilt."

Rao's passion for applying AI and machine learning to build great businesses makes him a perfect fit for Lilt. Over his career in consulting and financial services, Rao has built his expertise in finance, risk analytics, and machine learning. Most recently, Rao was the Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance, an international student lender where he oversaw the Finance, Capital Markets, Risk and Legal functions. Rao's previous experiences include roles at Boston Consulting Group, Capital One, and several FinTech firms. Rao has an Ph.D. in Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

In this new era of Lilt, with Rao at the financial/operational helm, the company is set to further its mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone, regardless of where they were born or which language they speak.

