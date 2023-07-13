Convergent Imaging Solutions announces public tender win for nuclear medicine workstations in home base of Ottawa, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Convergent Imaging Solutions, a leader in workflow optimized medical image fusion and nuclear medicine software, announced today that it has won the public tender for nuclear medicine processing software at Hôpital Montfort, in Ottawa, Canada.

"We analyzed the solutions offered by many of the leading molecular imaging software companies. We decided on Convergent's UniSyn product for its complete nuclear processing capability, the integrated Cedars Cardiac Suite, and the highly configurable SPECT/CT viewer. Combined with attractive pricing, the Convergent bundle was an easy selection", said Hélène Brunette, Manager of Imaging at Montfort. "Convergent's technical support has been excellent, quickly resolving installation and workflow issues. In many cases, Convergent has modified and added new software features to help us optimize our imaging and reading workflow."

"The addition of enterprise and remote nuclear medicine processing to our existing PET/CT and SPECT/CT fusion capability, has broadened the appeal of UniSyn, our flagship molecular imaging diagnostic viewer," said Mathew A. Thomas, president and founder of Convergent Imaging Solutions. "And we've recently signed agreements with Cedars Sinai and Syntermed to include their cardiac and neurological analysis packages as part of an integrated UniSyn offering. We are pleased to have been selected by Montfort and look forward to serving them in the coming years."

As part of the sale to Montfort, Convergent will integrate UniSyn directly with Agfa's Enterprise PACS, allowing physicians to launch UniSyn, Cedars and NeuroQ directly from the Enterprise PACS viewer.

Convergent also announced that it continues to increase the breadth of their product portfolio. Thomas continued: "As molecular imaging diagnostics and therapeutics increase in breadth, we have been working hard to develop the tools physicians will need for efficient molecular imaging analysis. Our radiopharmaceutical dosimetry module just received its Health Canada license, while we await the results of our FDA 510(k) submission for approval in the US. We have also recently integrated a deep learning organ segmentation tool, added DICOM RT capability, and 3D lung uptake quantification. Our goal is to be a leading provider of molecular imaging solutions, and these and future recent additions will take us there."

Founded in 2007, Convergent Imaging Solutions is based in Ottawa, Canada.

View original content:

SOURCE Convergent Imaging Solutions