Element Biosciences Announces Genomics Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management

Edwin Hauw brings over 20 years of marketing and product management experience to Element as the company expands to provide genomics tools for researchers around the world

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced the appointment of Edwin Hauw as senior vice president of marketing and product management.

"The genomics industry is at a crucial inflection point, and Element has brought innovative technologies to cutting-edge labs across the world," said Molly He, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Element Biosciences. "We look forward to leveraging Edwin's world-class genomics expertise and seasoned leadership as we continue Element's success and expand AVITI's presence in the market."

As senior vice president of marketing and product management, Edwin will work along with the leadership team to evolve, guide and manage product strategy, strategic marketing, field marketing and product management. He will help to nurture and develop external partnerships and implement strategies for positioning and driving the adoption of both the AVITI system and Element's future products in the marketplace.

Edwin was previously 10x Genomics' vice president of marketing, leading product management and marketing and growing the business by 20x within his six years. Prior to 10x Genomics, Edwin was Pacific Biosciences' senior director of product management, leading the launch of the world's first long-read single molecule sequencer, the PacBio RS, along with the RS II and Sequel System. His earlier roles include product management at Applied Biosystems, Affymetrix and Biodiscovery.

Edwin completed his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Southern California. He received his bachelor's in biology and psychology from the University of California, San Diego.

"I know firsthand how important it is to bring researchers technologies that make their R&D efforts easier and more affordable," said Edwin Hauw. "I'm honored to join the Element team and introduce the AVITI system to more labs and see its world-changing applications across industries – from agriculture to healthcare and more."

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

