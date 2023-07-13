Resideo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, and data com product categories, will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Second Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Jason Willey Garrett Terry Vice President, Investor Relations Lead Communications Specialist investorrelations@resideo.com garrett.terry@resideo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.