Visit Visalia is Thrilled Generals Highway in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park Is Open to Visitors

VISALIA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Visalia is thrilled to have both Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks open for summer travel. The Generals Highway between the Foothills and Giant Forest areas of Sequoia National Park reopened to public travel on Saturday, July 1, 2023, making the area, which includes the General Sherman Tree, now accessible from both the Highway 198 Ash Mountain and the Highway 180 Big Stump entrances. Recent road repairs allow visitor traffic to flow through the parks.

Earlier in the year, a series of storms created severe road damage forcing the parks to close for more than three months. Road repair work is still underway along two sections of the highway and traffic lights will be used to manage one-lane vehicle travel. Visitors are advised that although most park roads are now open, sections damaged by winter storms require caution and reduced speeds until permanent repairs are completed.

Many attractions popular with visitors, both inside the parks and in the gateway community of Visalia, are open and seasonal businesses are ready to welcome visitors for summer travel. Here is what's on tap for some of the most popular destinations:

Open in the Parks

Popular destinations like Moro Rock, Crescent Meadow and the General Sherman giant sequoia tree are accessible via Highway 198. Visitors can walk or drive through the famous Tunnel Log.

Tokopah Falls is a popular family-friendly hike to one of the parks' most spectacular cascading falls.

Grant Grove Stables in Kings Canyon National Park offers 1-hour and 2-hour guided trail rides by horseback through the forest and around the Giant Sequoias offering majestic scenic views. ( in Kings Canyon National Park offers 1-hour and 2-hour guided trail rides by horseback through the forest and around the Giant Sequoias offering majestic scenic views. ( https://grantgrovestables.com /)

Happening in Visalia

Sequoia Springs Water Slides at Visalia Adventure Park are open for family fun. The park's wettest attraction will keep visitors cool throughout the summer along with all their other attractions like the Go-Kart Track, Bumper Boats and mini-golf.

Visalia Rawhide is on the field at Valley Strong Ballpark playing America's favorite past-time. Catch a baseball game then watch the dazzling fireworks display.

Imagine U Children's Museum, Visalia's premier children's attraction, is open for summer hours during the month of July. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm and on weekends from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm . Enjoy new exhibits like the Shield, which encourages fun, hands-on learning about careers in Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Dispatch and K-9 Officer. premier children's attraction, is open for summer hours during the month of July. The museum is open Monday through Friday fromand on weekends from. Enjoy new exhibits like the Shield, which encourages fun, hands-on learning about careers in Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Dispatch and K-9 Officer.

Travel Itineraries

Visitors can find help for planning for their vacation on the Visit Visalia website (www.visitvisalia.com) which offers itinerary suggestions, including the 9 best attractions in Sequoia National Park, hiking, exploring and more. (https://www.visitvisalia.com/articles/9-cant-miss-sequoia-national-park-attractions)

Visit Visalia commends the parks and Federal Highways Administration who worked jointly to restore public access to the most popular destination in Sequoia National Park during the busiest time of year. Although a great milestone, heavy damage from the winter storms remains throughout the parks. Several campgrounds will remain closed through the summer. Roads leading to Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park and the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park remain closed due to significant damage both inside and outside the park boundaries.

Visit Visalia suggests planning ahead to make sure the areas in the park that visitors plan to see are open and accessible. Information about current conditions and timelines for reopening all park features can be found on the park website at go.nps.gov/SEKIconditions.

Located in central California with easy access from major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, Visalia makes a great home base for exploration of the nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Visitors can also experience the best in local food, culture, and adventure.

