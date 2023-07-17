Mike Sleightholme Appointed President of Broadridge International

NEW YORK, LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the appointment of Mike Sleightholme as President of Broadridge International. Sleightholme, who is based in London, will be responsible for delivering Broadridge's world class customer support along with its rapidly growing portfolio of technology and data solutions throughout the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions - including solutions supporting the capital markets trade lifecycle, global governance and communications, and asset management.

"At Broadridge, and throughout his career, Mike has an impressive track record of building high performing global teams to deliver business transformation and growth," said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. "We look forward to him bringing this deep capital markets expertise and leadership, along with his passion and skills for helping clients, into his new role leading Broadridge International to its next stage of growth."

Sleightholme first joined Broadridge in 2022 as President of its Asset Management Solutions business where he was responsible for driving growth, the strategic execution of client and market-focused solutions, and world-class service delivery.

"I'm excited to lead Broadridge's global business and to grow our client relationships and footprint globally," said Sleightholme. "Buy- and sell-side firms across Europe and Asia face their own unique set of technology and regulatory challenges, and I am eager to work with our talented team to provide clients with innovative technology solutions paired with local market expertise to transform their businesses and drive growth."

In his new role, Sleightholme will leverage his extensive experience in securities services and financial technology, along with his history of delivering large scale business transformation and his client-centric approach, to continue scaling the Broadridge International business.

Prior to joining Broadridge, Sleightholme spent five years at SS&C Technologies where he served as CEO and General Manager of its DST Systems business. He previously spent over 20 years at Citigroup in London, Hong Kong and New York, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

