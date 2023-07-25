CELEBRATING 15 YEARS OF IMPACT: 2023 ARTISTS FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE GALA AT THE TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL HONOURS NELLY FURTADO AND DIRECTOR X

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to peace, social justice, and providing education in Haiti, is thrilled to announce its 15th annual gala, taking place on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. This highly anticipated event hosted by NKPR, founder Natasha Koifman will be held at a private residence, bringing together renowned changemakers, philanthropists, and artists to support APJ's mission. Since its inception, APJ has raised over $33M and built the first free high school in Port-au-Prince Haiti.

2022 APJ Gala (CNW Group/Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ)) (PRNewswire)

Co-chaired by Natasha Koifman (Canadian & US Board Chair) and Suzanne Boyd (Canadian & US Board of Directors and Zoomer Magazine Editor-in-Chief and Publisher), each year the APJ Gala recognizes extraordinary individuals who have used their influence to make a significant impact on the world. This year, the Artists for Peace and Justice Award will be bestowed upon the talented singer-songwriter, Nelly Furtado. With over 40 million records sold worldwide, Nelly Furtado is recognized as one of Canada's most successful artists. Beyond her musical achievements, Nelly is a devoted advocate for children's rights and supports education and development programs for underprivileged youth in developing countries.

The prestigious Canadian Changemaker Award will be presented to Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X, an award-winning director, filmmaker, artist, and mindfulness advocate. Director X is celebrated as one of the most iconic music video directors of our time. Beyond his artistic achievements, Director X channels his passion for positive change through philanthropy. Past award recipients for the Artists for Peace and Justice Award and the Canadian Changemaker Award include Eric McCormack, Drew Scott & Jonathan Scott, Jackson Browne, Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Norman Jewison, Geddy Lee among others.

"I am incredibly proud of our APJ community and the impact we have made over the last 15 years," said Natasha Koifman, Canadian & US Board Chair. "As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we reflect on the transformative change achieved through our community's dedication to peace, social justice and education. We still have a long way to go, but we are committed to continue to empower the youth of Haiti and shape a brighter future."

In addition to celebrating the achievements of Director X and Nelly Furtado, APJ welcomes Kardinal Offishall to APJ as a new board member. A multi-talented artist, TV personality, music executive and philanthropist, Kardinal Offishall has made a significant impact on the Canadian music scene and will contribute his expertise to further APJ's mission.

The gala will also include captivating performances, live art, and auction items donated by world-renowned artists.

For more information about Artists for Peace and Justice and its life-changing initiatives, please visit the official website at www.apjnow.org.

APJ would like to thank its incredible 2023 event sponsors: Audi, Breitling, Oxley Real Estate, NKPR, and Flow Beverage Corp.[2]

About Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

About NKPR

NKPR was started in 2002 by Natasha Koifman in order to combine two passions: shining a spotlight on stories of substance and supporting causes that are making a difference around the world. Over the past 18 years, NKPR has established itself as a highly regarded full-service public relations, artist management and digital agency with offices in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, representing over 40 national and international brands and supporting charitable organizations like Artists for Peace and Justice. For more information, visit NKPR on social media @natashankpr & @nkpr.inc or at www.nkpr.net

