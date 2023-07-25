Vella Bioscience Appoints Carolyn Wheeler to CEO

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of Vella Bioscience, a woman's sexual wellness brand, announces the appointment of Carolyn Wheeler to the position of CEO, and Nial DeMena, formerly CEO, transitions to the role of Executive Chairman.

"Carolyn has proven herself a multi-talented and highly capable leader," said DeMena. "As she steps into the role of CEO, she has my complete endorsement. I am eager to contribute in a new capacity, leading Vella's Board of Directors and focusing on 'big picture' product innovations, along with fostering strategic and institutional relationships and expanded distribution. I want to express my gratitude to our team, investors, and collaborators for their faith in me during my tenure as CEO. It is time for a competent female leader to take the helm at Vella, and Carolyn is that person."

The board's decision reflects a dynamic vision for the company as it moves to focus more intently on driving innovation and research in women's sexual wellness, and to prioritize education on the female sexual response cycle and specifically female sexual arousal, a physical function that is chronically misunderstood as libido or desire, a psychological function.

The decision comes at the same time Vella Bioscience announces the formation of Otrera Medical, Inc., a new pharmaceutical company that will be developing FDA-approved treatments for unmet female sexual health needs.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this uniquely talented team with an uniquely important mission, and am immensely grateful for Nial's leadership and vision to date," Wheeler said. "The opportunity to bring science to sexual wellness, and in particular women's sexual wellness, is our whole-hearted attempt to help fill this vast white space. Unlike men, we simply don't have all the solutions needed for the challenges we face to achieve sexual fulfillment. Too often we are told our ability to orgasm is 'all in our heads,' which is simply not true."

About Vella Bioscience, Inc.

Vella Bioscience, Inc. is an innovation-led femtech company that creates clinically validated, patented products to address the unmet needs specific to women's bodies and their sexual health and fulfillment.

